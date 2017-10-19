AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - Savara, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SVRA), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases, today announced that effective as of market open on October 19, 2017, its common stock has been approved for uplisting to the Nasdaq Global Select Market® and will continue trading under its current ticker symbol "SVRA". Nasdaq indicates that the Nasdaq Global Select Market® has the highest initial listing standards of any of the world's stock markets and is a mark of achievement and stature for qualified companies. Listed companies must meet financial and liquidity requirements, and satisfy corporate governance and disclosure requirements on both an initial and continuing basis.

