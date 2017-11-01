Savara to Host Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Wednesday November 8, 2017

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - Savara Inc. ( NASDAQ : SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. Savara management will also host a conference call for investors beginning at 5:30p.m. ET on Wednesday November 8, 2017 to discuss its third quarter 2017 financial results and to provide a business update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (855) 239-3120 from the U.S., (855) 669-9657 from Canada, and (412) 542-4127 from outside the U.S. and should request the Savara Inc. Call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investors section of Savara's website at http://www.savarapharma.com/investors/events/. Replays of the webcast will be available on Savara's website for 30 days and a telephone replay will be available through November 15th, 2017 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from Canada, and (412) 317-0088 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and entering replay access code 10114091.

About Savara

Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Savara's pipeline comprises: Molgradex, an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF, in Phase 3 development for pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, or PAP, and in preparation for Phase 2a development for nontuberculous mycobacteria, or NTM, lung infection; AeroVanc, a Phase 3 stage inhaled vancomycin for treatment of MRSA infection in Cystic Fibrosis; and, Aironite, an inhaled sodium nitrite for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF, in Phase 2 development. Savara's strategy involves expanding its pipeline of potentially best-in-class products through indication expansion, strategic development partnerships and product acquisitions, with the goal of becoming a leading company in its field. Savara's management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, in identifying unmet needs, developing and acquiring new product candidates, and effectively advancing them to approvals and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma)