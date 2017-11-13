Savara to Present at the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference on November 16th

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - November 13, 2017) - Savara Inc. ( NASDAQ : SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Neville, will present at the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 16th, 2017 at 12:40 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

Interested parties can access a live audio webcast on the Savara web site at www.savarapharma.com. An archived presentation will be available on the web site for 30 days.

About Savara

Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Savara's pipeline comprises: Molgradex, an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF, in Phase 3 development for pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, or PAP, and in preparation for Phase 2a development for nontuberculous mycobacteria, or NTM, lung infection; AeroVanc, a Phase 3 stage inhaled vancomycin for treatment of MRSA infection in Cystic Fibrosis; and, Aironite, an inhaled sodium nitrite for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF, in Phase 2 development. Savara's strategy involves expanding its pipeline of potentially best-in-class products through indication expansion, strategic development partnerships and product acquisitions, with the goal of becoming a leading company in its field. Savara's management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, in identifying unmet needs, developing and acquiring new product candidates, and effectively advancing them to approvals and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma)

