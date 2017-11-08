Savara Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - Savara Inc. ( NASDAQ : SVRA)

Anticipating complete enrollment in the Molgradex Phase 3 IMPALA study in Q1 2018

Initiating Phase 2a study of Molgradex for the treatment of NTM in early 2018

Expecting top-line results from the Aironite Phase 2 INDIE study in H1 2018

Conference call scheduled for today at 5:30 p.m. E.T.

Savara Inc. ( NASDAQ : SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and provided a business update.

Recent Developments and Upcoming Milestones

Anticipating complete enrollment in the Molgradex Phase 3 IMPALA study in Q1 2018. The IMPALA study is evaluating an inhaled formulation of granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF, for the treatment of pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, or PAP. More than 70% of the required 90 patients have been enrolled, with enrollment expected to be completed in Q1 2018 and top-line data anticipated by the end of 2018.

Initiate Phase 2a study of Molgradex for the treatment of NTM in early 2018. Scientific literature suggests that GM-CSF plays an important role in enhancing the ability of macrophages to clear mycobacteria and that targeting the human immune response, not bacteria directly, provides a promising new treatment approach that can avoid the increasing problem of antibiotic resistance. The Phase 2a open-label clinical trial, expected to begin in early 2018, will investigate the efficacy of Molgradex on NTM sputum culture conversion to negative, reduction of NTM bacterial load in sputum, exercise capacity as well as its effect on patient reported outcomes, and safety.

Expecting top-line results from the Aironite Phase 2 INDIE study in H1 2018. The INDIE study is evaluating inhaled sodium nitrite in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF. In October 2017, we announced that enrollment had been completed. The study is being conducted by the Heart Failure Clinical Trial Network with grant support from the NHLBI.

Our common stock was uplisted to the Nasdaq Global Select Market® which has the highest initial listing standards of any of the world's stock markets.

. Successfully closed a follow-on public offering with net proceeds to us of approximately $50 million which will help to fund the indication expansion of Molgradex for the treatment of NTM, our ongoing programs and growth strategy.

"It has been an incredibly productive third quarter for us on a number of fronts as we have executed on our key programs and our growth strategy on our journey to build Savara into a leading orphan lung disease company," stated Rob Neville, Chief Executive Officer of Savara. "Importantly, our two lead programs, Molgradex and AeroVanc are now both in Phase 3 development. Following the closing of our most recent public offering, we believe that the company is sufficiently funded to execute our current business plan into 2020."

Third Quarter Financial Results

Savara's net loss attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $6.8 million, or $(.28) per share, compared with a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $3.3 million, or $(1.21) per share, for the third quarter of 2016, which represents the historical financial information of the private company Savara Inc., which completed its merger with Mast Therapeutics, Inc. on April 27, 2017.

Research and development expenses were $5.0 million for the three-months ended September 30, 2017, compared with $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily due to the funding of the Molgradex Phase 3 study, which we acquired from Serendex A/S in July 2016 and the initiation of our AeroVanc Phase 3 study.

General and administrative expenses for the three-months ended September 30, 2017 were $1.5 million, compared with $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily due to increased insurance, legal, and accounting costs associated with public company requirements and activities as well as increased personnel costs.

As of September 30, 2017, Savara had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $53.3 million. The Company's operating expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were approximately $6.5 million. Savara ended the third quarter of 2017 with approximately $14.7 million in debt. Subsequent to third quarter end, in October 2017, Savara closed a public offering with net proceeds of approximately $50 million (which includes the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares).

Conference Call and Webcast

About Savara

Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Savara's pipeline comprises: Molgradex, an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF, in Phase 3 development for pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, or PAP, and in preparation for Phase 2a development for nontuberculous mycobacteria, or NTM, lung infection; AeroVanc, a Phase 3 stage inhaled vancomycin for treatment of MRSA infection in Cystic Fibrosis; and, Aironite, an inhaled sodium nitrite for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF, in Phase 2 development. Savara's strategy involves expanding its pipeline of potentially best-in-class products through indication expansion, strategic development partnerships and product acquisitions, with the goal of becoming a leading company in its field. Savara's management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, in identifying unmet needs, developing and acquiring new product candidates, and effectively advancing them to approvals and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma)

Forward Looking Statements

Tables to follow

Savara Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Total net revenue $ - $ - $ - $ - Operating expenses: Research and development 4,966 2,142 12,076 4,694 General and administration 1,486 1,002 8,410 1,955 Depreciation and amortization 91 86 272 256 Total operating expenses 6,543 3,230 20,758 6,905 Loss from operations $ (6,543 ) $ (3,230 ) $ (20,758 ) $ (6,905 ) Interest and other (expense)/income, net (391 ) 3 (3,359 ) (50 ) Loss before income taxes $ (6,934 ) $ (3,227 ) $ (24,117 ) $ (6,955 ) Income tax benefit 117 - 824 - Net loss $ (6,817 ) $ (3,227 ) $ (23,293 ) $ (6,955 ) Other expenses attributable to common shareholders - (44 ) (982 ) (70 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (6,817 ) $ (3,271 ) $ (24,275 ) $ (7,025 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (4.40 ) Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 24,209,517 2,707,055 13,770,032 1,596,123