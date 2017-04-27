Savaria Announces 2017 First Quarter Results Release Date

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Savaria Corporation ("Savaria") (TSX:SIS), one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry, will release its 2017 first quarter results after market hours on May 11th, 2017.

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry.

