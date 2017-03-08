Savaria Awarded $1.1 million Contract for Accessibility in China - 37 Wheelchair Lifts to be Installed

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Savaria Corporation (TSX:SIS), one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry, is proud to announce it has secured a major contract for wheelchair lifts in the stations of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in China.

The project consists of 37 stainless steel inclined platform lifts to be installed in the city of Wuhan, the capital of the province of Hubei, and is valued at $1.1 million CAD. The project will be completed by the end of June 2017. Over 10 million people live in Wuhan, making it the most populous city in Central China. The 16-kilometer BRT system serves in excess of 500,000 passengers per day. Wuhan plans to add seven more BRT lines in the next 3 years.

"Working with our partner in Shenzhen, Savaria is very proud to have been awarded this project that brings accessibility to one of the busiest BRT lines in China. Our ability to supply and install high quality products quickly was a key factor in their decision," declared Sébastien Bourassa, Operations Vice President of Savaria.

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged to increase their mobility and independence. The diversity of its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, elevators for home and commercial use, as well as patient lifts. In addition, it converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. It also operates a network of franchisees and corporate stores through which new and recycled accessibility equipment is sold and, in certain locations, vehicle conversions are performed. Savaria operates a plant located in Huizhou, China, which increases its competitive edge. Savaria records close to 60% of its revenue outside Canada, primarily in the United States. It operates a sales network of some 400 retailers and affiliates in North America and employs some 500 people. Its principal places of business are located in Laval, QC, Brampton, ON, and Huizhou, China.

