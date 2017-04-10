Save the Date: Talent Board Shares Details of 2017 Candidate Experience Awards Symposium and Gala

Annual Event to Honor 2017 CandE Award Winners; Features Informative Presentations and Panels

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced that it will hold the 2017 North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards Symposium and Gala on Monday, October 2, 2017 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn. The annual event will honor winners of the 2017 CandE Awards program and offer attendees the opportunity to network and attend sessions focused on improving the candidate experience and recruiting overall.

"Since the program's inception, the CandE Awards has helped the recruiting industry better understand job seeker experiences and expectations. As a result, countless organizations have downloaded the research and worked to develop better recruiting strategies and ultimately, improve hiring outcomes," said Ed Newman, Talent Board chairman and chief evangelist at Phenom People. "Following the program's growth, our annual CandE Awards Symposium and Gala continues to expand, with this year's agenda set to include an afternoon of content and a full evening of events. We are looking forward to welcoming this year's guests as well as honoring the 2017 North American CandE Award winners."

Before recognizing this year's winners, Talent Board will deliver several engaging panel discussions and keynote presentations throughout the afternoon. Designed to help attendees advance favorable candidate experience practices, the Symposium will feature several speakers from CandE Award-winning organizations. Immediately following the Symposium, the Gala will kick off with an opening reception, then dinner and the Awards ceremony plus an after party to cap off the night.

Kevin Grossman, president of Global Programs for Talent Board, commented, "Packed with value year after year, the annual North American CandE Awards Symposium and Gala presents a great opportunity for employers to learn more about the candidate experience from winning companies with proven strategies, connect with other participating organizations and program sponsors and get some face time with recruiting industry insiders. We encourage interested parties to keep an eye out as we'll be unveiling the full program details in the weeks and months to come. We're excited to put together another awesome event and can't wait to celebrate with the winners this fall."

Now in its seventh year, the North American CandE Awards program is open to organizations in the United States and Canada. The 2017 program opened in early March and interested employers are encouraged to apply. For additional information about the CandE Awards program, including how to participate, visit: http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

Registration for both the 2017 CandE Awards Symposium and Gala will open later this month.

