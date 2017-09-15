SAVE THE DATE: Yidan Prize Summit The world's largest educational prize inaugural summit Hong Kong, 10-11 December, 2017

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Sep 15, 2017) - The Yidan Prize Foundation, founded by internet giant Tencent core founder Charles Chen Yidan, will hold its inaugural global summit -- the world's largest educational prize summit -- "Education Redefined: The Future is Now" alongside the award ceremony on 10-11 December 2017.

The Yidan Prize Summit will bring together over 250 world leaders, policy-makers, leading educators, investors, EdTech innovators, influential educational foundations and NGOs from around the world for lively debates and dialogues that will address how stakeholders in education should rethink the outcomes we expect amidst the fourth industrial revolution, a new era of human-machine interdependence.

The event will feature Mr. Martin Lau, President, Tencent Holdings Limited, Dr. Qian Tang, Assistant Director-General for Education, UNESCO, Mr. Andreas Schleicher, Director for the Directorate of Education and Skills, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Dr. Anant Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, edX, the inaugural Yidan Prize laureates and among other prominent speakers.

The full day conference will unveil the future of education through a series of interactive roundtables, debates, LIVE LAB, panel discussions and keynote addresses on topics such as:

Classroom of the Future: Implementing Innovative Learning - How can innovative educational technologies be integrated into today's classroom to create a more engaging, inspiring and effective learning experience?

- How can innovative educational technologies be integrated into today's classroom to create a more engaging, inspiring and effective learning experience? Investing in Future-Ready Education - What are the opportunities for productive and mutually beneficial collaboration between investors and educators that will future-proof education for the younger generation?

- What are the opportunities for productive and mutually beneficial collaboration between investors and educators that will future-proof education for the younger generation? Closing the Skills Gap in an Automated World - What can be done to fill the gap between the skills taught in school and those required for a vastly different marketplace of the future?

- What can be done to fill the gap between the skills taught in school and those required for a vastly different marketplace of the future? Everyone Counts - Education for All by 2030 - What needs to happen in the next 12 years to achieve this UN Sustainable Development Goals?

SUMMIT DETAILS:

Date: Award Ceremony - 10 December 2017 (Sun) Full-day Conference - 11 December 2017 (Mon) Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Sun) The Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong (Mon)

