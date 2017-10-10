Savvius Doubles Down on Adoption of New High-Performance Network Monitoring Appliances with Introductory Incentives

New promotion offers discounts and trade-in allowances on Omnipliance Ultra and Spotlight Appliance solutions already setting the standard for performance and value

WALNUT CREEK, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Savvius™, Inc., the leader in actionable network visibility, today announced a limited-time promotion giving customers trade-in credits and discounts of up to 30 percent off MSRP on the new Savvius Omnipliance® Ultra and Savvius Spotlight appliances. Valid through December 15, 2017, this offer applies to existing Savvius customers as well as enterprises using select, outdated network monitoring or packet capture appliances from competing vendors. Full details about the global program can be found here.

"Savvius PartnerONE channel partners can now provide customers with solutions that offer exceptional network visibility using the new Savvius Omnipliance Ultra and Savvius Spotlight appliances," said Patrick Johnston, vice president of worldwide sales at Savvius. "With this introductory incentive program, our Savvius PartnerONE solution providers are able to deliver unprecedented value to customers who have been looking to upgrade a legacy Savvius solution, or have been overburdened with the support and maintenance fees of competitive solutions offering less functionality."

Savvius Omnipliance Ultra allows IT professionals to quickly anticipate, identify, locate, and resolve network performance problems. Every Omnipliance Ultra appliance includes Savvius Spotlight technology, which goes beyond traditional dashboards by comprehensively analyzing every network transaction or conversation in real time to provide instant visibility into network trouble spots. Easily identifying the four golden networking signals of latency, traffic utilization, errors, and saturation, Spotlight technology enables IT professionals to focus on proactively resolving the most pressing issues before their customers complain.

The Savvius Spotlight appliance brings the advantages of Spotlight technology to a standalone appliance that supports 20 Gbps of network traffic. The Spotlight appliance can operate as a standalone device or tightly integrate with previous- and latest-generation Savvius Omnipliances.

Owners of latest-generation Savvius Omnipliances can upgrade to Omnipliance Ultra at an introductory price. All new and existing Savvius customers who wish to purchase an appliance with Spotlight technology can take advantage of the limited-time introductory pricing on Savvius Omnipliance Ultra and Savvius Spotlight appliances. In addition, those purchasing an Omnipliance Ultra can choose to trade in an existing Savvius Omnipliance or competing monitoring or packet capture device for an even greater discount. Trade-ins include:

Savvius Omnipliance TL, MX or CX

Selected competing network analysis products





The promotion of eligible appliances is effective immediately and will expire December 15, 2017. Visit this page or contact Savvius PartnerONE resellers for details. For an on-demand demo of Spotlight, click here.

About Savvius, Inc.

Savvius offers a range of powerful software and appliance products that provide unparalleled visibility for rapid resolution of network performance problems and security investigations. Savvius products are trusted by network professionals at over 6,000 companies in 60 countries around the world. Visit http://www.savvius.com for information about Savvius Omnipliance®, Savvius Omnipliance Ultra™, Savvius Spotlight Appliance™, Savvius Omnipeek®, Savvius Vigil™, and Savvius Insight™, and to learn about Savvius technology and channel partners. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.