Savvius Lands Network Industry Leader Steve Dixon as Director of APAC Sales

Located in Singapore, Dixon is tasked with accelerating growth in the APAC region.

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Savvius, Inc., the leader in actionable network visibility, today announced that Steve Dixon has agreed to lead sales of Savvius solutions in Asia Pacific (APAC). Based at the company's regional headquarters in Singapore, Dixon will report to Patrick Johnston, Savvius Vice President of Worldwide Sales. In addition to supporting existing customers and sales channels in the region, including ASEAN, Australasia, India, Japan and Korea, Dixon will be pivotal in Savvius's expansion into Greater China.

"Sales of Savvius solutions are growing worldwide thanks to our focus on next-generation network visibility tools," said Patrick Johnston. "Bringing in Steve Dixon to lead our efforts in Asia Pacific will ensure our momentum continues in this vital region. Steve is well known in APAC for his passion for innovation and focus on exceeding customer and sales channel expectations. I couldn't be happier to welcome Steve to the Savvius team."

"Savvius is on an amazing trajectory in Asia Pacific," added Steve Dixon. "With a focus on creating best-in-class products, and a rock-solid reputation for customer service, it is clear that Savvius is poised to capture significant new market share for network visibility tools in the APAC area. Savvius refers to solutions that offer 'actionable visibility,' which is exactly what enterprises here demand and what I, working with my new team, am excited to deliver."

Dixon's more than thirty years of IT sales experience includes executive positions at Kinetica, Sonnet Corporation, Riverbed Technology, and Rubrik, Inc. While at Riverbed, Dixon was the Regional Director for the ANZ region before becoming Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan. In those roles, he successfully built high-performing teams that won major deals in the banking and mining industries as well as the public sector. Dixon studied Electronic and Electrical engineering before starting his career in IT as a computer engineer in 1982.

About Savvius, Inc.

Savvius offers a range of powerful software and appliance products that provide unparalleled visibility for rapid resolution of network performance problems and security investigations. Savvius products are trusted by network professionals at over 6,000 companies in 60 countries around the world. Visit http://www.savvius.com for information about Savvius Omnipliance®, Savvius Omnipliance Ultra™, Savvius Spotlight Appliance™, Savvius Omnipeek®, Savvius Vigil™, and Savvius Insight™, and to learn about Savvius technology and channel partners. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.