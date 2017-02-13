Savvius Omnipeek Named Most Innovative Forensics Solution by Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards

Savvius Omnipeek acknowledged as leading network forensics software for security investigations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Savvius, Inc., leader in network analytics for performance diagnostics and security investigations, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), one of the industry's leading electronic InfoSec publications , has named Savvius Omnipeek® the Most Innovative Forensics Solution for 2017.

"We're thrilled to recognize next-generation innovation in the information security marketplace and that's why Savvius has earned this award from Cyber Defense Magazine. Some of the best InfoSec defenses come from these kinds of forward thinking players who think outside of the box," said Pierluigi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Omnipeek, best-in-class network analytics and performance diagnostics software, dramatically streamlines network troubleshooting and security investigations. Omnipeek supports any workflow with powerful packet data analytics and visualizations, enabling network engineers and security analysts to resolve network issues quickly and effectively.

"We're seeing significant interest in network forensics as an effective source of truth in security investigations," stated Julie Criscenti Heck, Head of Marketing at Savvius. "Savvius is honored to have Omnipeek recognized with an InfoSec Award from the well-respected Cyber Defense Magazine."

Savvius is exhibiting at the 2017 RSA Cybersecurity Conference in San Francisco, February 13 - 17. Please stop by booth #2541 in Moscone's South Hall to learn more about Savvius security solutions.

About Savvius Omnipeek

Savvius Omnipeek serves a dual role as both a network analysis solution and the software running on and providing access to Savvius Omnipliances. Omnipeek offers an intuitive, easy-to-use graphical interface that IT managers, network engineers and security analysts can use to rapidly analyze and troubleshoot local and remote wired and wireless networks of all speeds. Omnipeek provides a powerful visualization of network conditions to enable in-depth analysis of traffic from multiple network segments to pinpoint problems in real time. For more information about Omnipeek, visit: https://www.savvius.com/products/application_performance/Omnipeek_family.

About Savvius, Inc.

Savvius offers a range of powerful software and appliance products that automate the collection of critical network data for network forensics in security investigations and for network and application visibility and performance diagnostics. Savvius products are trusted by network and security professionals at over 6,000 companies in 60 countries around the world. Visit http://www.savvius.com/ for information about Savvius Omnipliance®, Savvius Omnipeek®, Savvius Vigil™, and Savvius Insight™, and to learn about Savvius technology and channel partners.