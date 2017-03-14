Savvius Sets New Standard for Network Forensics Software with Savvius Omnipeek 10.1

SOURCE: Savvius, Inc.
March 14, 2017 09:00 ET
New version of enterprise-class network analytics solution improves performance and adds visualization tools, security features
WALNUT CREEK, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Savvius, Inc., leader in actionable forensics solutions for network performance and security, today announced the latest version of Savvius Omnipeek®, the company's best-in-class software solution for network performance diagnostics, visualization, and security investigations. With support for the new Savvius Omnipliance T300, M200 and C100 models plus enhancements every user will find valuable, Omnipeek 10.1 advances the core Savvius mission of providing the industry's most rapid MTTR (mean time to resolution) of network performance issues and security incidents.
New in Savvius Omnipeek 10.1:
Availability:
Savvius Omnipeek 10.1 is available now. Download a no obligation 30-day trial of Omnipeek Enterprise and Capture Engine for Omnipeek here: https://www.savvius.com/distributed_network_analysis_suite_trial
About Savvius Omnipeek
Savvius Omnipeek serves a dual role as both a network analysis solution and the software running on and providing access to Savvius Omnipliances. Omnipeek offers an intuitive, easy-to-use graphical interface that IT managers, network engineers and security analysts can use to rapidly analyze and troubleshoot local and remote wired and wireless networks of all speeds. Omnipeek provides a powerful visualization of network conditions to enable in-depth analysis of traffic from multiple network segments to pinpoint problems in real time. For more information about Omnipeek, visit: https://www.savvius.com/products/application_performance/Omnipeek_family.
About Savvius, Inc.
Savvius offers a range of powerful software and appliance products that automate the collection of critical network data for network forensics in security investigations and for network and application visibility and performance diagnostics. Savvius products are trusted by network and security professionals at over 6,000 companies in 60 countries around the world. Visit http://www.savvius.com/ for information about Savvius Omnipliance®, Savvius Omnipeek®, Savvius Vigil™, and Savvius Insight™, and to learn about Savvius technology and channel partners.
Media Contact:
Savvius North America:Mark Chisholm
+1-253-444-5477Email ContactSavvius Europe:Susie Taylor
+44-788-608-9041Email Contact
