Savvius Sets New Standard for Network Forensics Software with Savvius Omnipeek 10.1

New version of enterprise-class network analytics solution improves performance and adds visualization tools, security features

WALNUT CREEK, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Savvius, Inc., leader in actionable forensics solutions for network performance and security, today announced the latest version of Savvius Omnipeek®, the company's best-in-class software solution for network performance diagnostics, visualization, and security investigations. With support for the new Savvius Omnipliance T300, M200 and C100 models plus enhancements every user will find valuable, Omnipeek 10.1 advances the core Savvius mission of providing the industry's most rapid MTTR (mean time to resolution) of network performance issues and security incidents.

New in Savvius Omnipeek 10.1:

Support for new Omnipliance models: Omnipeek 10.1 supports three new Savvius Omnipliances: T300, M200, C100. These industry-leading packet capture and analysis appliances operate at up to 25 Gbps and are available with storage capacity up to 192TB.





Omnipeek 10.1 supports three new Savvius Omnipliances: T300, M200, C100. These industry-leading packet capture and analysis appliances operate at up to 25 Gbps and are available with storage capacity up to 192TB. Simple UI for reassigning protocol analysis on non-standard ports: Now translate TCP and UDP packets on a specific non-standard port to a specific protocol. For example, categorize all TCP traffic occurring on port 32000 as HTTP traffic.





Now translate TCP and UDP packets on a specific non-standard port to a specific protocol. For example, categorize all TCP traffic occurring on port 32000 as HTTP traffic. New views in Compass for country statistics and node grouping: The Compass dashboard can now group statistics by country and group nodes by node and/or MAC.





The Compass dashboard can now group statistics by country and group nodes by node and/or MAC. New Productivity and Risk scoring in application analysis: The Applications dashboard and Application statistics table can now display 'Productivity' and 'Risk' columns. Productivity is scored relative to the work value of an application, and risk is scored on a scale of 1 to 5, based on weighted risk factors.





The Applications dashboard and Application statistics table can now display 'Productivity' and 'Risk' columns. Productivity is scored relative to the work value of an application, and risk is scored on a scale of 1 to 5, based on weighted risk factors. Improved forensic search performance (Capture Engine only) using file indexing: Forensic search performance is significantly enhanced for certain operations through packet file indexing.





Forensic search performance is significantly enhanced for certain operations through packet file indexing. Increased use of Omnipeek Remote Assistant (ORA) in Omnipeek Enterprise: ORA provides a fully secure remote packet capture capability for desktop and laptop troubleshooting of up to 100 users (previously limited to 5). Rather than being physically present to perform a packet capture, the support representative has only to email a small file which performs the network capture and returns it fully encrypted for access only by the support analyst or engineer.





Availability:

Savvius Omnipeek 10.1 is available now. Download a no obligation 30-day trial of Omnipeek Enterprise and Capture Engine for Omnipeek here: https://www.savvius.com/distributed_network_analysis_suite_trial

About Savvius Omnipeek

Savvius Omnipeek serves a dual role as both a network analysis solution and the software running on and providing access to Savvius Omnipliances. Omnipeek offers an intuitive, easy-to-use graphical interface that IT managers, network engineers and security analysts can use to rapidly analyze and troubleshoot local and remote wired and wireless networks of all speeds. Omnipeek provides a powerful visualization of network conditions to enable in-depth analysis of traffic from multiple network segments to pinpoint problems in real time. For more information about Omnipeek, visit: https://www.savvius.com/products/application_performance/Omnipeek_family.

About Savvius, Inc.

Savvius offers a range of powerful software and appliance products that automate the collection of critical network data for network forensics in security investigations and for network and application visibility and performance diagnostics. Savvius products are trusted by network and security professionals at over 6,000 companies in 60 countries around the world. Visit http://www.savvius.com/ for information about Savvius Omnipliance®, Savvius Omnipeek®, Savvius Vigil™, and Savvius Insight™, and to learn about Savvius technology and channel partners.