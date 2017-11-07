Savvius Ships Omnipeek 11.1

Better VoIP Reporting, General Performance Improvements

WALNUT CREEK, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Savvius™, Inc., the leader in actionable network visibility, today made available Omnipeek® 11.1, the company's best-in-class software for network performance monitoring and diagnostics. Omnipeek 11.1 enhances Voice and Video Flow Visualizer with new graphs for Jitter and R-CQ. It now generates detailed VoIP reports that identify quality distribution, quality of service, jitter, call problems, and more. Version 11.1 improves performance of Savvius Omnipliance and Omnipliance Ultra with faster forensic searches and by supporting the 64-bit Linux XFS file system. XFS offers Guaranteed Rate I/O (GRIO), improving capture-to-disk (CTD) performance.

Availability:

Version 11.1 is available now in all Omnipeek configurations: Enterprise, Professional, and Connect, and for all models of Omnipliance and Omnipliance Ultra. Contact your Savvius reseller for details.

About Savvius, Inc.

