Say It to Believe It, Canada: Shaw Customers Across Western Canada Can Now Experience the Magic of Shaw BlueSky TV

- Shaw BlueSky TV, with its game-changing voice-activated remote, is now available with customizable channel packages to meet every need - New customers can switch to BlueSky TV for $30 per month when bundled with Shaw WideOpen Internet 150 - with two complimentary months of The Movie Network, HBO and CraveTV included

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - The next generation of television is widely available today as Shaw Communications Inc. delivers Shaw BlueSky TV across Western Canada.

With its intuitive, voice-activated remote and easy-to-use guide that brings all content together in one place, Shaw BlueSky TV completely transforms how customers experience television.

Powered by Comcast's next generation X1 platform, BlueSky TV's convenient interface allows customers to access live programming, PVR recordings, on-demand shows and streaming services all in one place. The voice-activated remote allows users to find content by title, genre, actor name or even by famous movie quote. Discover new content by saying "recommendations" or ask the remote "what's trending" to see what content is popular with other BlueSky TV users and on Twitter.

With BlueSky TV, it's never been easier for users to be in control of the content they want to watch, and when it comes to compelling features, the sky is the limit.

"Talking to your television - and having it listen - is simply a magical experience that makes watching TV more enjoyable," said Jay Mehr, President, Shaw Communications. "BlueSky TV makes it easier than ever to stop scrolling and start watching the content you love with an experience you won't want to live without."

Customers can now personalize their BlueSky TV experience with any of Shaw's new customizable television packages. The simplicity of Shaw's new Small, Medium and Large packages makes it easy for customers to get the most out of the content they enjoy. BlueSky TV also comes with WideOpen Internet 150, giving customers Shaw's fastest Internet speeds in nearly every neighbourhood across Western Canada.

BlueSky TV with the new Small video package is available to new Shaw customers for $30 per month for the first year when bundled with WideOpen Internet 150 on a two-year ValuePlan, for a total first year monthly fee of $79.90. New customers will also receive two months of complimentary access to CraveTV and The Movie Network package of channels, including HBO Canada.

To help introduce BlueSky TV to Canadians, Shaw is launching a significant integrated marketing campaign across Western Canada that leverages digital, social, television, radio, billboard and retail space assets in small, medium and large markets.

Shaw's extensive mass marketing campaign will see the introduction of the newest Shaw-Bot, Bingee - the smart, quick-witted BlueSky TV fairy who knows everything there is to know about the BlueSky TV experience. In original TV, radio and digital spots throughout the campaign, Bingee will demonstrate her magic (and the power of the voice-remote) as she delivers to customers the features and benefits of BlueSky TV.

In addition, original video content featuring homegrown Canadian talent will showcase BlueSky TV product features and benefits. This content will be distributed through Shaw's social media channels throughout the duration of the campaign.

More information can be found at www.shaw.ca/blueskytv.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is an enhanced connectivity provider. Our Consumer division serves consumers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Our Wireless division provides wireless voice and data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure. The Business Network Services division provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, telephony, video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services division, through ViaWest, provides hybrid IT solutions including colocation, cloud computing and security and compliance for North American enterprises.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (TSX:SJR.B)(TSX:SJR.PR.A)(TSX:SJR.PR.B)(NYSE:SJR)(TSX VENTURE:SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.