Saylor Academy Expands Tuition-Free Direct Credit Program to 91 Credits

Non-Profit's Self-Paced Online Course Program Now Offers More Than Two Years of Tuition-Free College Credit, Making Debt-Free College a Reality

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Saylor Academy, a leading provider of tuition-free, self-paced online courses for credit, today announced a dramatic expansion of its Direct Credit program, with the addition of nine new courses recommended by the American Council on Education (ACE) for three credits each, raising the non-profit organization's total courses recommended for credit from 22 to 31 and increasing the resultant credits from 64 to 91. As a result of this expansion, Saylor Academy now presents students the real ability to jumpstart or aggressively move to complete an affordable degree, especially if they are attending a Saylor Academy partner school.

Saylor Academy partner institutions include Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey; University of Maryland, University College; Colorado State University, Global Campus; Western Governors University; Excelsior College; and many more listed on the non-profit's college credit transfer partner page. "When Saylor Academy first began to offer free online courses in 2010, the goal was to make quality college-level learning available to everyone, which is still a central reason that students take our self-paced courses," said Devon Ritter, Director of Education at Saylor Academy. "Our decision to bring our courses to respected credit-recommending bodies such as ACE, however, creates immediate practical value for students seeking traditional degrees, too." Added Ritter: "Where we stand today is a win-win, because the recommendation of these courses for 91 college credits are an imprimatur of quality that students and partner institutions alike can trust."

Saylor Academy's courses recommended for credit are concentrated in two in-demand areas, Computer Science and Business Administration. The greater than 40% expansion broadens offerings in those fields, while introducing new options in Philosophy, Communication, and Political Science.

Within Computer Science, the expanded tuition-free college credit opportunities feature foundational STEM courses, including Software Engineering, Management Information Systems, Computer Communications and Networks, and Strategic Information Technology. According to Jeff Davidson, Saylor Academy's Director of Strategic Relationships, the availability of such courses is of particular resonance to the "new" traditional students -- adults with some or no college who are seeking to complete a degree while juggling work, family, and finances.

"These individuals are often looking to fulfill a specific course requirement as efficiently as possible," said Davidson. "The fact that our courses are always available, coupled with the component that students passing a course can immediately request a transcript for credit via ACE, makes Saylor Academy a very attractive option for those seeking to complete their degree quickly and at an affordable price. This enables our program to be part of the national goals of lowering debt and increasing degree completion."

About Saylor Academy: Saylor Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working since 2008 to connect students to free and affordable education. In addition to the Direct Credit tuition-free courses program, Saylor Academy is a course provider institution in the Alternative Credit Project™ from the American Council on Education.