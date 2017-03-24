SC Magazine Product Review Names Anomali a 'Best Buy' with Five-Star Rating

Dr. Peter Stephenson, SC Lab Give Anomali ThreatStream Highest Rating Possible For Its Robust Indicator Library, Wide Variety of Feeds and Cost-Effective Pricing

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - Anomali, provider of market-leading threat intelligence platforms, today announced that SC Magazine identified Anomali ThreatStream as a 'Best Buy' in a recent review of threat and intelligence analysis products. Anomali received a five-star rating for its wide variety of threat feed options and detailed indicators of compromise (IOCs) that provide organizations with the context needed to find and respond to cyber threats.

The review, conducted and written by SC Lab's Technology Editor Dr. Peter Stephenson, assessed threat intelligence solutions based on key features: documentation, cost effectiveness, performance, support and ease of use. In his review of Anomali, Dr. Stephenson identified ThreatStream as a "solid threat intelligence product with a prodigious collection of resources" at a "price that is hard to beat." When analyzing the Anomali ThreatStream dashboard and its extensive list of indicators, he noted, "This is the meat and potatoes of any intelligence system -- the completeness of its indicator library. Taken with the large number of available feeds this makes a powerful tool, indeed."

Anomali ThreatStream, which can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, collects and manages threat intelligence from over 100 sources and seamlessly integrates this intel with existing infrastructure, enabling comprehensive investigations and analysis to understand the full scope of cyber threats. By providing fundamental external context, Anomali turns threat intelligence into a cyber no-fly list to help identify suspicious or malicious traffic before it even reaches its customers' networks.

SC Magazine also commended Anomali ThreatStream for the following standout features:

A built-in sandbox allowing files to be submitted and analyzed.

Integrations with many common security and IT products, like Splunk.

Correlation of data into pre-built SIEM rules, reports and dashboards.

A case management feature for assigning research tasks, supporting an analyst workflow and allowing collaboration with trusted partners.

Sophisticated machine learning algorithms that result in regularly updated threat models.

ThreatStream Link to connect security researchers within and across teams in trusted circles to cooperate on effective cyber defense strategies.

STIX-compatibility using Anomali's REST API for imports and exports.

"We are honored Anomali ThreatStream received a five-star rating by one of the industry's leading IT security publications and its highly respected network of external security experts," said Dan Barahona, CMO at Anomali. "This recognition further validates our dedication to providing the industry with innovative and effective solutions to help organizations find and respond to cyber threats faster and better address future attacks."

For the full product review view: https://www.scmagazine.com/anomali-threatstream/review/9329/

About Anomali

Anomali delivers earlier detection and identification of adversaries in your organization's network by making it possible to correlate tens of millions of threat indicators against your real time network activity logs and up to a year or more of forensic log data. Anomali's approach enables detection at every point along the kill chain, making it possible to mitigate threats before material damage to your organization has occurred. Headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., the company is privately held and has received venture capital backing from General Catalyst Partners, GV, Institutional Venture Partners, and Paladin Capital Group, as well as individual investors. To learn more, visit www.anomali.com and follow us on Twitter: @anomali.