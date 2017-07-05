SCALABLE and OPAL-RT Innovate Cyber-Physical Solution

Complete Solution to Protect Critical Infrastructure

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - SCALABLE Network Technologies, Inc. (SCALABLE) and OPAL-RT, are pleased to announce they have formed a strategic partnership focused on cyber vulnerabilities by offering a combined solution for simulating cyber-physical systems. There are many challenges faced by organizations and engineers when it comes to designing and protecting critical infrastructure and our partnership will help ensure the security, reliability, and efficiency of critical infrastructure.

Together we aim to help address the modern cyber-physical challenges faced by organizations and engineers when it comes to designing and protecting critical infrastructure, such as the grid. Many of the new systems developed for improving grid efficiency actively employ information technology and communication networks. While the use of information technology brings significant benefits, it can also expose vulnerabilities within a system that can be exploited by new cyber attack vectors.

SCALABLE's EXata Cyber network emulation platform can be used to analyze and test the resilience of critical networks. This allows the user to visualize their particular network environment in a manageable laboratory

setting to evaluate a range of "what if" scenarios to determine the impact of a cyber-attack. OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES provides real-time simulation technology and engineering services, used extensively in the development and testing of operational technology within the electric power grid.

"This partnership will provide a complete solution to help our customers improve the resilience of their critical infrastructure," stated Dr. Rajive Bagrodia, SCALABLE CEO. "As systems become more inter-connected, it is essential to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats and develop plans to mitigate the impact. Together we will be able to deliver an innovative cyber security solution using our EXata Cyber software."

We are proud to announce our partnership with SCALABLE Networks Technologies. Electric Power Grids, like most other critical infrastructure, are evolving quickly due to the introduction of "smart" technologies made to improve grid efficiency, stability and reliability. This partnership will allow us to address these changes and improve the safety, reliability and traceability of power systems" states of Jean Bélanger, CEO & CTO, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES.

About SCALABLE Network Technologies

Based in Culver City, California, SCALABLE provides network design, modeling and analysis tools, cyber training systems and engineering support services to commercial enterprises, government and defense agencies, research organizations and educational institutions around the world.

SCALABLE solutions integrate simulated virtual network models with physical hardware and applications, allowing users to reduce the time, cost and risks of developing, testing and deploying large, sophisticated wired and wireless networks and new communications equipment, and train personnel on cyber defense.

More information on the company is available at scalable-networks.com.

About OPAL-RT

OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES is the world leader in the development of PC/FPGA-based real-time simulators, Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing equipment and Rapid Control Prototyping (RCP) systems to design, test and optimize control and protection systems used in power grids, power electronics, motor drives, automotive, trains, aircraft and various industries, as well as R&D centers and universities.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/5/11G142236/Images/OPAL-RT_Integration-39a687ffa4bc957e90725c764f5066aa.jpg