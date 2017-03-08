SCALABLE Releases JNE Version 4.6

Updates to Joint Network Emulator increase performance and scalability for tactical battlefield communications

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - SCALABLE Network Technologies, Inc. (SCALABLE), a leader in wireless network, design and optimization tools, announced today the availability of version 4.6 of the Joint Network Emulator (JNE). A GOTS library to model tactical communications and networks, JNE runs on EXata, SCALABLE's COTS modeling and simulation software that provides military personnel and defense contractors with a high-fidelity, live- virtual- constructive (LVC) modeling and simulation environment. This degree of fidelity and scalability makes it possible to quickly and cost-effectively plan battlefield network architectures and mission scenarios, test new radios and emerging network components in operationally accurate contexts and at scale deployments and train warfighters.

"It is necessary for our software to adapt to the ever changing needs of our defense customers," said Rajive Bagrodia, CEO of SCALABLE. "Our goal is to provide a high-fidelity, validated, and cost-effective platform for end-end performance assessment of our battlefield networks and communications that include both legacy and emerging systems, and can be scaled to test an entire system of systems. This new release of JNE is part of our continuous commitment to deliver increased value and a more productive, realistic testing and analysis environment, to get the best equipment possible in the hands of our warfighters."

The JNE 4.6 release is built upon SCALABLE's newly re-vamped EXata high-performance parallel emulation kernel, also available in the upcoming EXata 6.0 release, which brings scalability to a new level. Performance, usability, and operational visualization are part of the significant improvements and enhancements in this release.

Performance:

Re-architected the underlying simulation kernel to maintain leading edge scalability and process over 2 million messages per second

Ability to support thousands of tagged interfaces using VLAN-trunking together with enhancements to hardware -- in-the-loop interfaces that provide the ability to process Gigabits/second of external traffic

Ability to interface thousands of external live hosts, devices or applications while maintaining real-time performance

Usability:

An enhanced and updated GUI with improved graphical performance

Revamped build architecture and improved APIs to facilitate custom code integration

Easier plug and play in building scenarios

Visualization:

Cyber-attack visualization including jamming, eavesdropping , distributed denial of service, and SIGINT

Support for multiple 3D file formats including Collada(.dae)

Advanced filters for customizing visualizations

Models:

Improved shadowing model which provides more flexibility

Improved and updated TCP Model which provides higher fidelity and is compatible with the newest operating systems

Selected upgrades to tactical waveform models in support of scalability

JNE 4.6 is available now and includes the Blue Force Tracker (BFT), SINCGARS, EPLRS, WNW, SRW, WIN-T, MUOS, Mode 5, and other waveforms, as well as interfaces to OneSAF, other constructive simulations and live hardware and applications in the loop.

JNE is supported on 64-bit platforms running the development installations of CentOS and RHEL 6.x, CentOS and RHEL 7.x, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

About SCALABLE Network Technologies

Based in Culver City, California, SCALABLE provides network design, modeling and analysis tools, cyber training systems and engineering support services to commercial enterprises, government and defense agencies, research organizations and educational institutions around the world.

SCALABLE solutions integrate simulated virtual network models with physical hardware and applications, allowing users to reduce the time, cost and risks of developing, testing and deploying large, sophisticated wired and wireless networks and new communications equipment, and train personnel on cyber defense.

More information on the company is available at scalable-networks.com.

Originally developed with DoD SBIR funding, JNE is available at no charge to approved government organizations and defense contractors and along with EXata, can be acquired directly from SCALABLE Network Technologies.