SCALABLE to Exhibit at the ITEC 2017 Conference

Integrating EXata to Support Multi Domain Battle Doctrine

CULVER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - SCALABLE Network Technologies, Inc. (SCALABLE), a leader in battlefield network simulation and wireless network design products, announced today that it will be exhibiting at the ITEC 2017 conference in Rotterdam, Netherlands on May16-18th in conjunction with our partner, Antycip Simulation. We will be demonstrating alongside CM Labs, RT Dynamics and VT MAK to show how SCALABLE's simulations form a central component of Multi Domain Battle Doctrine modeling communication networks, cyberspace operations

and electronic warfare. As a part of an integrated solution, SCALABLE's technologies make it possible to quickly and cost-effectively plan battlefield networks to support missions, train warfighters in communications and cyber defense, and help assure missions in contested communication environments.

SCALABLE will demonstrate how EXata supports underwater communications including, acoustic and optical links, to enable assessment of multimodal network performance and resiliency in disconnected, interrupted, low- bandwidth environments and their effects on mission success.

SCALABLE will also show how EXata integrates seamlessly into Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) environments, including our partners' suites of products, enabling cyber-attacks to affect both entity and live warfighter communications, behavior, decision-making and mission outcome.

About SCALABLE Network Technologies

Based in Culver City, California, SCALABLE provides network design, modeling and analysis tools, cyber training systems and engineering support services to commercial enterprises, government and defense agencies, research organizations and educational institutions around the world.

SCALABLE solutions integrate simulated virtual network models with physical hardware and applications, allowing users to reduce the time, cost and risks of developing, testing and deploying large, sophisticated wired and wireless networks and new communications equipment, and train personnel on cyber defense.

More information on the company is available at scalable-networks.com.

