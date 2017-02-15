Scale Computing Enables Canadian MSP to Add DRaaS to Solution Portfolio

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Scale Computing, the market leader in hyperconverged storage, server and virtualization solutions for midsized companies, today announced that Pinnacle Office Solutions Ltd. has deployed Disaster Recovery as a Service offerings based on Scale's HC3 virtualization platform to expand its portfolio of total business solutions to small and midsized organizations throughout Atlantic Canada.

Founded in 1999 as an office equipment supplier, Pinnacle has grown into a multidivisional company that provides world-class professional services, support, and resources to meet its customers' needs. Its Networks Division provides an array of IT services to help successfully deploy and maintain office equipment and business solutions -- from simple computing devices to complex IT infrastructures. Looking for a solution that it could add to help capture additional and larger customers, Pinnacle partnered with Scale to offer DRaaS solutions.

"Scale's HC3 platform fulfilled the need for us," said Dion Caines, Network Manager at Pinnacle. "We never had a solution that we could offer in an all-in-one package. It was kind of 'pull a vendor here, pull a vendor there' or 'choose a different vendor here' and then hopefully it all works out. But with Scale, it's just, you buy one solution and you're done. Compare that to other vendors -- the HPs or EMCs -- similar solutions would cost a lot more and they are a lot more complex."

Scale Computing's HC3 platform brings storage, servers, virtualization and management together in a single, comprehensive system. With no virtualization software to license and no external storage to buy, HC3 products lower out-of-pocket costs and radically simplify the infrastructure needed to keep applications running. HC3 products make the deployment and management of a highly available and scalable infrastructure as easy to manage as a single server.

Pinnacle can set up per VM continuous replication between an HC3 cluster at a customer site and one at its main office, including failover and failback, to provide easy and reliable DRaaS. HyperCore makes use of its space efficient snapshot technology to replicate data from a customer's site to Pinnacle's data center, tracking and sending only changed blocks.

"By seamlessly integrating all of the components needed for a disaster recovery infrastructure into a single platform, we are able to provide to partners a simple-to-deploy and cost-effective method of adding DRaaS to their service portfolios," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Pinnacle to make DRaaS a possibility for their customers who may otherwise feel like disaster recovery is too expensive or too difficult to implement. We will continue to support their efforts as they roll out their service to small and midsized organizations throughout their region."

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing integrates storage, servers and virtualization software into an all-in-one appliance-based system that is scalable, self-healing, and as easy to manage as a single server. Using industry standard components, the HC3 appliances install in under an hour, and can be expanded and upgraded with no downtime. High availability insulates the user from any disk or server failure and a unified management capability driven by the patented HyperCore Software™, efficiently integrates all functionality. The result is a data center solution that reduces operational complexity, allows a faster response to business issues, and dramatically reduces costs.