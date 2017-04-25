Scale Computing wins Best Midmarket Strategy award at Spring 2017 Midmarket CIO Forum

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Scale Computing, the market leader in hyperconverged solutions for midsized companies, announced today that it has won the award for Best Midmarket Strategy during the Spring 2017 Midmarket CIO Forum, hosted by Boardroom Events April 9-11 at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, Ga.

Awards recognize vendors solving business challenges with impressive financial impacts, and highlight the best in technology and marketing collaboration in the midmarket. Scale Computing, which won the same award in Fall 2016, is a frequent recipient of industry awards for its support of midsized customers and dedication to providing the proper balance of capabilities and operating costs.

"We're honored to help recognize these forward-thinking providers who support Boardroom Events' core mission of assisting executives on their professional journeys," said Charles Badoian, president of Boardroom Events. "These awards are a testament to their relevance, research and insights."

"Scale's tagline, 'Virtualization Made Easy,' that's the key for me because we're not VMware experts," said Mike O'Neil, Director of IT at Dallas-based engineering and design firm Hydradyne. "I don't want to have a VM expert on staff doing nothing but that. With only four people, including myself, to support a 550-person organization, it's a big thing for us to be able to quickly and easily use Scale without having to have intense training and intense knowledge."

"Boardroom Events has created a series of events and resources that not only serve the small to the midsized business community, they honor them as a backbone of our economy," said Jeff Ready, CEO, and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We are privileged to work within this market segment, which often is frustrated by the colossal inefficiency and cost structure of typical virtualized and hyperconverged infrastructures."

Scale Computing's hyperconvergence platform replaces VMware, servers, and storage with a single, seamlessly integrated stack that dramatically reduces the cost and complexity of traditional systems. With no virtualization software to license and no external storage to buy, HC3 products lower out-of-pocket costs while radically simplifying the infrastructure needed to keep applications running. Scale Computing's products make the deployment and management of a highly available and scalable infrastructure as easy to manage as a single server.

Boardroom Events (BE) Midmarket CIO Forum is an informative and social venue for IT executives and solution providers who are focused on technologies for the midmarket. BE produces best-in-class business development and networking experiences for leaders in the technology and marketing industry. Its team pioneered the concept of hosted boardroom meetings that bring together thought leaders from across the marketplace: midmarket technology and marketing executives, solution providers, and industry analysts. For more information, visit http://midmarketcioforum.boardroomevents.com.

Follow us on Twitter -- See our Case Studies -- Connect with us on LinkedIn

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry leader in complete hyper-converged solutions with thousands of deployments spanning from the SMB to the distributed enterprise. Driven by patented technologies, HC3 systems install in minutes, can be expanded without downtime, self-heal from failures, and automatically optimize workloads to maximize price-performance.