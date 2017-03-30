Scale Computing's HC3 Hits the Right Note for Canadian Musical Instrument Retailer Chain

Long & McQuade deploys company's hyperconverged platform to modernize infrastructure while reducing cost and complexity

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Scale Computing, the market leader in hyperconverged solutions for midsized companies, today announced that Long & McQuade, the largest chain of musical instrument retailers in Canada, has deployed its HC3® Virtualization Platform to replace aging equipment, reduce data center footprint and minimize operating expenses.

Long & McQuade is renowned for its variety and range of musical instruments and professional audio products. With more than 70 locations from British Columbia to Newfoundland, the geographic reach of Long & McQuade means that customers have the benefit of dealing with a familiar store with consistent sales, supply, service and support regardless of where they may be performing.

After having to make do with its aging, predominantly Dell systems, Long & McQuade was looking to consolidate to a single virtual machine or cluster system. The company turned to long-time partner Randy MacDougall, president of reseller Expert Systems Resources, to help find a solution that would modernize their infrastructure with high availability and virtualization capabilities but could be managed with limited IT personnel resources.

"Long & McQuade had old storage arrays that they had to replace anyhow," said MacDougall. "The advantage for using Scale is that the storage array is part of the solution. Instead of buying something and then having to implement virtualization software to support it, we have this solution that puts everything in the box. It gives our customers peace of mind and to me, that is what makes Scale a good solution."

Scale Computing's HC3 platform brings storage, servers, virtualization and management together in a single, comprehensive system. With no virtualization software to license and no external storage to buy, HC3 products lower out-of-pocket costs while radically simplifying the infrastructure needed to keep applications running. This can save both partners and customers money. HC3 products make the deployment and management of a highly available and scalable infrastructure as easy to manage as a single server.

"Rather than having to buy separate servers and storage, virtualization software and management tools, and then having to network all these components together to achieve a highly available infrastructure, organizations can instead deploy a single clustered HC3 hyperconverged platform to achieve the same results with greater benefits," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We are pleased that Long & McQuade was able to reduce the complexity, management, and cost of their aging infrastructure by implementing a complete 'datacenter in a box' that provides the performance and reliability that they wanted to be combined with the simplicity they needed."

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing integrates storage, servers and virtualization software into an all-in-one appliance-based system that is scalable, self-healing, and as easy to manage as a single server. Using industry standard components, the HC3 appliances install in under an hour, and can be expanded and upgraded with no downtime. High availability insulates the user from any disk or server failure and a unified management capability driven by the patented HyperCore Software™, efficiently integrates all functionality. The result is a data center solution that reduces operational complexity, allows a faster response to business issues, and dramatically reduces costs.