SCA's Excelsior Conservation Corps Provides Outdoor Jobs, Stronger Environment for New York

MORRISVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - New York's natural resources play an important role in the state's economy and quality of life, and soon 50 young adults and veterans will play an important role in protecting the state's ecological assets.

Under the vision of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, the Excelsior Conservation Corps (ECC) is a 10-month residential AmeriCorps program operated by the Student Conservation Association (SCA).

On January 30, SCA will launch the second year of the ECC, a hands-on stewardship program that provides leadership opportunities, employment training and college scholarships to 18 to 25 year olds while they address some of the state's most pressing environmental challenges.

SCA Regional Manager Kathy Baugh says interested candidates should apply now for the limited number of positions remaining. "Excelsior Corps members receive professional training through outdoor projects centered on climate resiliency, habitat restoration, GPS/GIS mapping, environmental education and trail construction, providing a vital competitive advantage for those seeking continued employment in the conservation field," Baugh states.

Along with the Governor's office, SCA partners with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, the NYS Oﬃce of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the NY Environmental Facilities Corporation, SUNY and the NYS Commission on National and Community Services. The program, in which members receive a weekly living allowance of $180, housing, meals, health insurance and a Segal Education Award of more than $5,800 which can be applied to college loans or future tuition, runs through October.

ECC members also benefit from extensive trainings and certifications that enable them to excel in the field and improve their employability. These include Wilderness First Aid, Back Country Living Skills, and Leadership and Communication.

Applicants must be from the State of New York, between the ages of 18 and 25 -- veteran applicants up to age 28 from anywhere in the continental US -- and must pass a background check.

In 2016, the Excelsior Conservation Corps rehabilitated a gorge trail in Robert H. Tremen State Park near Ithaca; assessed acres of land, mapped 800 culverts and water crossings in Harriman and Bear Mountain State Parks for aquatic connectivity; and reforested areas of Connetquot River State Park on Long Island, which has been damaged by the southern pine beetle, while completing numerous other projects.

To apply or learn more, visit www.ny.gov/ECC.

About the Student Conservation Association

SCA is America's largest and most effective youth conservation service organization. Now in its 60th year of building a new generation of conservation leaders, SCA conserves lands and transforms lives by empowering young people of all backgrounds to plan, act, and lead, while they protect and restore our natural and cultural resources. More than 70% of SCA alumni are employed or studying in environmental fields. For more, visit www.thesca.org.