SCCM17 Randomized Controlled Trial Analysis: Individualized Volume Management Guided by Direct Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) Sharply Lowers Early ICU Mortality vs Pulmonary Artery Catheter Alone

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Daxor Corporation, ( NYSE MKT : DXR) an investment company with medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations, announces a new randomized controlled trial analysis presented in at the Society of Critical Care meeting this month confirming a markedly lower ICU mortality rate with fluid and red blood cell management individualized according to direct blood volume analysis (BVA) compared with conventional care using pulmonary artery catheter (PAC) alone.

Michael Feldschuh, President and CEO of Daxor stated, "This analysis reinforces the importance of direct BVA in improving critical care outcomes. It is only with the unique technology of Daxor's BVA-100 and not with standard current tests that clinicians are able to precisely measure a patient's excess or deficit in total blood volume (TBV) and red blood cell volume (TBV). This analysis highlight the importance of that information in optimizing the management of these high-risk patients."

Ellie Cohen, MD (Queens Medical Center, Honolulu, HI) reported the results of a new analysis utilizing the database from the landmark randomized controlled trial in surgical ICU demonstrating a strong overall mortality benefit for individualized care guided by BVA results versus conventional care by PAC alone with BVA results blinded to physicians (Yu M et al, Shock, 2011). The current analysis examined the impact of management informed by BVA on patient fluid status and mortality within the first 72 hours in the critical care unit.

Both 3-day fluid status and 3-day mortality were significantly improved when management was informed by BVA results. In the BVA group, 44 of 50 patients remained net-negative in fluid status throughout Days 1 to 3; this was true of just 34 of 50 patients in the control group (88% vs 68%, respectively; P=0.02). Four patients in the BVA group died during this period compared with 13 patients in the control group, confirming the overall mortality result originally reported.

According to Dr Cohen, "BVA may provide for a more precise and quantitative means of intravascular volume management during the first 72 hours of fluid resuscitation in shock states. This may prevent inadvertent early excess administration of fluid, resulting in a reduction in mortality."

Michael Feldschuh, President and CEO of Daxor added, "The optimal management of patients in the surgical ICU calls for precision individualized fluid therapy, and this analysis shows that when they receive it with the help of Daxor's BVA-100 device lives are saved and dramatically better results follow."

BVA is the only metric enabling clinicians to measure total blood volume directly and with 98% accuracy as well as to deliver consistent accuracy in quantifying RBCV status, regardless of plasma expansion or depletion or patient body size and type. Clinical signs and symptoms alone are well understood to be inadequately sensitive and specific in the evaluation of volume status; indirect metrics such as hemodynamic pressures, while informative in other respects, demonstrate poor correlation with measured total blood volume; and serum RBC measures are confounded by plasma derangement and thus have limited clinical utility in patients with expanded or depleted volume. BVA is uniquely direct, swift, and accurate in measuring both total blood volume and RBCV.

