Scepter Holdings Enters Into MOU to Acquire IP Motor Sports

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - Scepter Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : BRZL) announced today that it has entered into an MOU to merge or acquire IP Motor Sports Inc., a high tech engine modification company that sells high powered engines and autos. The Acquisition is the first of many, as the Company sets up its initiatives to expand fuel efficiency and optimization in the automotive sector.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. is an asset acquisition company focusing on vertical uses in the energy sector. The Company sees the acquisition of IP Motor Sports Inc. as key step to expanding its asset base. IP Motor Sports sells and distributes aftermarket engines and kits for high performance cars domestically. IP Motor Sports has an exclusive right to the technology developed by Insane Power LLC, a Nevada LLC, which holds multiple world records for engine performance, both in the automotive and nautical markets.

ABOUT SCEPTER HOLDINGS, INC.

For more information please visit www.scepterholdingsincorporated.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.