Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy to Urge Stronger City-Federal Partnership

Will Testify at Congressional Hearing on the Role of Federal Agencies in Water Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - On behalf of The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) Schenectady (NY) Mayor Gary McCarthy will testify before the House Subcommittee on Water Resources and the Environment on Thursday, March 9th at 10 a.m. ET during a hearing titled "Building a 21st Century Infrastructure for America: The Role of Federal Agencies in Water Infrastructure."

During his testimony, Mayor McCarthy will urge a stronger city-federal partnership, as well as increased federal investment in water infrastructure in America's communities throughout the nation. He will explain that currently, cities spend $115 billion per year on water and sewer systems while the federal government provides only a small fraction -- approximately $2 billion annually.

Moreover, McCarthy will make the case that, "Mayors need more resources including increasing and improving the State Revolving Fund program, as well as providing grants, WIFIA funding, and protecting municipal bonds. Congress can also help by passing Integrated Planning/Affordability legislation (HR 465), Reauthorizing the Brownfields Law, and Encouraging/Funding New Technology to help with our Infrastructure Investments."

"The nation's mayors are concerned that the as nation's water infrastructure needs continue to grow, many cities are on an unsustainable path in their ability to meet local water infrastructure demands."

WHAT: Schenectady (NY) Mayor McCarthy to testify on behalf of the nation's mayors on The Role of Federal Agencies in Water Infrastructure

WHEN: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE: 2167 Rayburn House Office Building | Washington, D.C. 20515

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.