Schimenti Construction completes flagship Shinola store in Brooklyn

Grand opening for unique watchmaker set for April 15

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Schimenti Construction is putting the finishing touches on Shinola's new Brooklyn location which is scheduled for a Grand Opening celebration on April 15, 2017.

The 5000 square foot store is located at 55 Water Street. The new location will be the Detroit-based watchmaker's second in the city and first in Brooklyn.

"This is a truly unique one off design that was specifically inspired by the brand's image and the store's historic location," said Schimenti project manager Rob Crusan. "The warehouse was originally built in the late 1800s as a coffee roasting facility."

Schimenti Construction, founded in 1994, has built a strong reputation in the retail construction industry and has developed a solid niche in urban construction. The firm specializes in developing retail shopping environments for some of the nation's leading retailers and restaurants.

The firm has constructed retail space for some of the nation's leading retailers and restaurants including REI, Sephora, Target, Under Armour, Victoria's Secret, Target, Saks 5th, Gap, and Zara.

The project for Shinola afforded Schimenti the opportunity to showcase its expertise in utilizing the design and materials from the existing space.

The space highlights the original structural schist walls along with the brick and heavy timber construction of the roasting warehouse. The schist for the walls was originally excavated from the footings of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Lending to the history of the building, Shinola has partnered with Smile Café' to provide a full-menu restaurant for its customers.

"This was essentially two store concepts in a single space," said Crusan. "There were fluid design changes and the construction of a full commercial kitchen. We also utilized historically-accurate, custom-fabricated 2x6 subway tile."

In addition to its watch collection, other Shinola products to be featured at the store include its high-end, handmade bicycles and apparel such as leather goods and clothing.

