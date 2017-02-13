Schimenti Construction readies West Hartford Chick-Fil-A for grand opening

Restaurant celebrates new location in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, CT--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Schimenti Construction has completed work on a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant at 511 New Park Avenue in West Hartford, CT.

Chick-Fil-A celebrated the launch of the 4,730 square foot location with a Grand Opening held on Friday, Feb. 10.

Schimenti completed the ground up construction project in just 23 weeks under the direction of Project Manager Ryan Beaule.

"Trying to complete a new ground up project going into the winter season always presents challenges for the construction team," said Beaule. "Specifically site-work that included the parking lot asphalt pavement and the concrete drive-thru lane. These things and particulars such as the building's brick exterior are all impacted by the cold weather and snow when you are scheduling this work."

Temporary heaters were utilized throughout the project so the interior work schedule could progress as the Schimenti team waited for the utility companies to provide permanent power and gas services.

The construction firm also navigated the challenges of working in a functioning shopping center directly adjacent to a busy Aldi's location during the construction schedule. Schimenti was also entrusted with the handling and installation of Chick-Fil-A's unique Coke-bottle pendant light, a signature fixture in the restaurant's new locations.

Schimenti Construction, founded in 1994, has built a strong reputation in the retail construction industry and has developed a solid niche in urban construction. The firm specializes in developing retail shopping environments for some of the nation's leading retailers and restaurants.

Chick-fil-A will seat 126 in the restaurant, and will have capacity for approximately 15 on the patio. The West Hartford location will be open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The Grand Opening week events included the signature "First 100" overnight campout the day before the Feb. 10 opening. The first 100 customers received a card good for a year's worth of free Chick-fil-A.

