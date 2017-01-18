Schimenti Construction wraps up Manhattan's first VERTS Mediterranean Grill

Top ranked "fast casual" restaurant expanding on the East Coast

RIDGEFIELD, CT--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Schimenti Construction has finished work on VERTS Mediterranean Grill at 24 East 23rd Street in New York City.

The 4,200 square foot space represents the expanding chain's first ever Manhattan location. The restaurant celebrated its Grand Opening on Jan. 13.

Schimenti Construction, founded in 1994, has built a strong reputation in the retail construction industry and has developed a solid niche in urban construction. The firm specializes in developing retail shopping environments for some of the nation's leading retailers.

VERTS currently boasts 33 locations and was named one of the Top 25 Fastest Growing Fast Casuals by Restaurant Business Online.

Schimenti was involved in the pre-construction process to add value engineering to the existing space.

"This project was on an extremely tight deadline and there were some challenges," said Steve Nickles, Schimenti's project manager. "There were delays with kitchen equipment arrival that delayed FDNY inspections and there were some design changes implemented late in the project."

The Schimenti solution was to construct the space out of sequence to make up for any lost time.

"The team was very focused and driven to deliver a great finished product to VERTS," Nickels said.

To speak with a representative of Schimenti Construction regarding this project and other flagship retail projects in New York, contact Don Moorhouse from Eleventh Avenue Public Relations at (508) 410-5208 or via email at dm@eleventhavenuepr.com.

About Schimenti Construction

Schimenti Construction, founded in 1994, has built a strong reputation in the retail construction industry and has developed a solid niche in urban construction. The firm builds retail shopping environments for some of the nation's leading retailers, including Nike, REI, Sephora, Target, Under Armour, Victoria's Secret, Target, Saks 5th, Gap, and Zara. The firm is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut and maintains offices in New York City. For more information, visit www.schimenti.com or call 914‐244‐9100.