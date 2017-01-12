Schlage Canada Launches Bilingual Canadian Website

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Schlage -- a brand of global hardware company Allegion -- has launched SchlageCanada.com, a new bilingual website designed to better connect Canadian consumers with Schlage products around the country.

"This website is a testament to our commitment to customers across Canada," said Jane Kelly, director of marketing for Allegion Canada. "In addition to serving as a much-needed hub for our many French language customers, this easy-to-use platform will help Canadian consumers easily locate our products at both online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the country."

Among the new website's features are a:

product selector,

style selector,

support centre,

resource centre for trade professionals and

newsletter sign-up.

Schlage, a brand of Allegion, has created the most technologically advanced lock products to help consumers secure their homes for more than 95 years. For more information, visit www.schlagecanada.com.

About Allegion™

Allegion ( NYSE : ALLE) is a global pioneer in the field of safety and security. We keep people and their property safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions and advanced technology. Allegion is a $2 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.