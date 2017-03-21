The School of Imagination and Oakland A's to Host Second Annual Celebrity Texas Hold'em Poker Challenge to Benefit Children with Autism

American League All-Star Stephen Vogt to Join with Veritable Who's Who Roster of Sports Celebrities to Raise Funds for Inclusion Preschool and Early Intervention Programs to Bring out the Extraordinary in Every Child; Don't Miss the Fun -- Beginners Welcome -- Register Today!

DUBLIN, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - The School of Imagination, the region's only inclusion preschool based on the Early State Denver Model (ESDM), and a Time magazine "Top 10 Medical Breakthrough" for the treatment of autism, announced it is joining with two-time American League All-Star and Oakland A's catcher, Stephen Vogt, to host the second annual Celebrity Texas Hold'em Poker Challenge (April 1, 6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.). Benefitting the Vogt Family Fund for School of Imagination and Happy Talkers, an early intervention program and inclusion preschool serving children with autism and other developmental delays, the evening's festivities will include a Texas Hold'em Poker Challenge, Roulette and Blackjack Casino, a premium hosted bar, hearty hors d'oeuvres and dessert bar, and fabulous prizes, as well as a live auction hosted by Fox/KTVU Sports Director, Mark Ibanez.

When: Saturday, April 1, 2017, 6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Where: Palm Pavilion, Pleasanton, CA

Deal Me In: http://www.happytalkers.com/all-star-benefit/

"We are grateful and honored to enjoy the continued support of Stephen, the Vogt Family Fund, and the A's," said Charlene Sigman, Co-Founder, School of Imagination. "Last year, this event served as our greatest fundraiser! With the celebrities and festivities we have lined-up for this year, we are sure to knock it out of the park once again."

"My wife, Alyssa, and I truly enjoy working with the School of Imagination," said Vogt. "We love the ability to not only spend time with the kids, but also help them feel important every time we get to go there. The school is doing amazing work and we feel honored to be part of their incredible program."

Vogt will be joined by a veritable who's who roster of sports celebrities at this year's Celebrity Texas Hold'em Poker Challenge including: Vida Blue, former American League MVP and A's and San Francisco Giants legend; Raymond Chester, Oakland Raiders legend; Bubba Paris, San Francisco 49ers legend; Kendall Graveman, Oakland A's pitcher; Marcus Semien, A's shortstop; Liam Hendriks, A's pitcher; Josh Phegley, A's catcher; and Darren Bush, A's hitting coach.

Beginners are welcome -- tutorial tables will be available!

About the School of Imagination

Founded in 2001, the School of Imagination and Happy Talkers in Dublin, Calif. have served thousands of families throughout Northern California with roadmaps to success -- from evaluation to diagnosis and implementation. The organization is committed to bringing out the extraordinary in every child by providing groundbreaking, collaborative and individualized educational, therapeutic and family support services. In addition to cutting‐edge early intervention services, the program provides a full inclusion preschool. This model empowers special needs children to learn alongside their typical peers, giving them the greatest chance to become mainstreamed. For further information, please visit: http://www.schoolofimagination.org/.