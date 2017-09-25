Scientus Pharma Granted ACMPR License From Health Canada

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - HydRx Farms Ltd. (o/a Scientus Pharma) ("Scientus Pharma") is pleased to announce that it has received its Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") license from Health Canada.

With the granting of this license, Scientus Pharma is permitted to begin cultivating medicinal cannabis at its 45,000 Sq. Ft. commercial production facility, located in Whitby, Ontario. Scientus Pharma is the 59th company in Canada to receive a cultivation license from Health Canada under the ACMPR program.

Trevor Folk, Chief Executive Officer of Scientus Pharma, commented, "Achieving this Licences Producer status is an important milestone and central to our strategy of being the first company to make the leap from medical-grade to pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid product development and commercialization."

About Scientus Pharma

Scientus Pharma is a vertically-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of drugs that target the endocannabinoid receptors throughout the body for the treatment of diseases of the brain, organs, connective tissues, etc. Both a Licensed Dealer under the Controlled Substances Act and a Licensed Producer under the ACMPR, Scientus Pharma is raising the bar of cannabinoid derivative products from medical-grade to pharmaceutical-grade. Leveraging its proprietary, patent-pending formulation and processing technologies, Scientus Pharma is committed to leading the medical cannabis market towards pharmaceutical standards in manufacturing, formulations and dosing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect Scientus Pharma's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Scientus Pharma does not undertake and is not obligated to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.