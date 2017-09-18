Sckipio Announces Breakthrough Gfast Amendment 3 Chipset

23000 family of chipsets delivers 2Gbps speeds, cross-DPU vectoring and cDTA

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - Sckipio, the leader in Gfast, took a major step in delivering the full promise of true gigabit speeds over twisted pairs and coax by releasing the SCK-23000 family of chipsets. This next-generation Gfast solution supports up to 2Gbps in both downstream and upstream directions. The Sckipio solution delivers gigabit access speeds to 4 times as many subscribers sharing a single binder than competitive solutions - all without the need for an external vectoring engine.

For even faster speeds, the Sckipio SCK-23000 family is also the first Gfast solution supporting 212 Mhz bonding for both the CPE and DPU. This ensures more subscribers will achieve gigabit speeds in highly challenging locations.

"This chipset is breathtaking," said David Baum, CEO of Sckipio. "It delivers four times the vectoring capability, twice the bonding speeds, and supports coordinated DTA for symmetric-like performance in both downstream and upstream. This enables a gradual path to capacity that optimizes the CapEx and OpEx for telcos."

With this chipset announcement, Sckipio is introducing the world's first cross-DPU vectoring without the need for external vectoring. This allows for smaller DPUs to connect with each other to increase the vectoring port density. For example, it allows 8-port DPUs to be connected together to address different port configurations to 32 ports without requiring additional SKUs to manage and test. In addition, this enables telcos to reduce CAPEX by growing their infrastructure gradually over time instead of overbuilding with external vectoring at the outset.

To increase operators' competitive differentiation versus cable companies, the new Sckipio solution is also the first commercial product offering coordinated DTA (cDTA) support beyond 1 gigabit in both upstream and downstream.

"Many telcos are under market pressure to support 1Gbps bandwidth services to residential subscribers," said Julie Kunstler, Principal Analyst, Next-gen Infrastructure at Ovum. "Sckipio's newest chipset supports this goal cost-effectively while providing seamless pay-as-you-grow options."

About Sckipio

