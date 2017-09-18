Sckipio Announces World's First 96-port Gfast DPU

Amendment 3 EVM delivers gigabit speeds to 4 times more subscribers

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - Sckipio, the leader in Gfast chipsets, announced the world's first 48-port, gigabit-capable Gfast distribution point unit (DPU) that can be connected together to support 96 ports. The Sckipio DP2-48-V6-2201 uses the breakthrough new SCK-23000 chipset and Gfast Amendment 3's 212a profile. By using the 212a profile instead of the 106a profile, Sckipio delivers the extra capacity often needed to achieve true 1Gbps downstream rates.

"Our vision is simple - telcos need to deliver a full gigabit to as many subscribers as possible," said David Baum, CEO of Sckipio. "Sckipio's 96-port solution delivers 4 times more gigabit coverage than our rivals."

The Sckipio DPU evaluation unit comes standard with 48 ports of Gfast running on the 212a profile. To reach 96 ports, an additional 48-port Gfast DPU is connected and both devices coordinate to vector across all 96 ports using Sckipio's revolutionary cross-DPU vectoring technology. By doing so, telcos can offer true 1Gbps downstream service to 96 concurrent subscribers over the same copper binder.

"Together, we have helped make Sckipio the most widely deployed Gfast technology in the world," said Greg Bathrick, Solutions Marketing Director, Gfast at Calix. "This next-generation chipset from Sckipio will extend that lead by enabling companies like ours to deliver gigabit capable solutions into unreached and underserved high-density MDUs around the globe."

"Up until now, cable MSOs have been leading in the push for gigabit speeds as they upgrade to DOCSIS 3.1," said Teresa Mastrangelo, Principal Analyst for Broadbandtrends. "However, the ability for telcos to offer gigabit broadband services via a Gfast solution provides a time-to-market advantage that will help the telcos not only keep broadband market share, but likely grow their share as well."

The Sckipio DP2-48-V6-2201 delivers record-breaking performance through two important Sckipio innovations:

High Density: Sckipio's internal distributed vectoring allows for high port densities while using the 212a profile - without the need for external vectoring.

Cross-DPU Vectoring: Sckipio's ability to vector across multiple DPUs to enable telcos to grow to 96 ports over time as take rates grow.

The solution will ship to customers in Q4, 2017.

About Sckipio

