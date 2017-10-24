Sckipio Breaks Gfast Performance Records at 4Gbps Over Twisted Pair

Sckipio to demo record-breaking speeds at Broadband World Forum Booth E101C

BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Sckipio, the leader in Gfast, broke new performance records today at the Broadband World Forum by demonstrating over 3.1Gbps of download and 900Mbps of upload on production silicon using Gfast bonding running at 212Mhz. The new Amendment 3 Gfast solution proves that Sckipio's Gfast well exceeds the ultrafast performance targets of operators and regulators for the foreseeable future. The demonstration, developed in partnership with software company Civica, can be seen in booth E101C at the Broadband World Forum in Berlin, Oct. 24-26.

"Sckipio is pushing Gfast to astonishing speeds with production silicon," said David Baum, Co-founder and CEO of Sckipio. "No other Gfast solution delivers end-to-end 212a profile bonding."

Sckipio is the only company to demonstrate standards-compliant, commercially available Gfast silicon that runs 4Gbps of aggregate traffic on two bonded pairs of CAT-3 wiring (regular copper telephone wires). The demonstration uses Sckipio's SCK23000 chipsets, Civica WanStaX software and the Microsemi WinPath network processor.

"Businesses require very high speeds like Sckipio is enabling," said Teresa Mastrangelo, Principal Analyst at Broadbandtrends LLC. "Leveraging bonding of Gfast at 212Mhz will create a very lucrative and transformative opportunity for operators."

In the United States and Taiwan, where CAT-3 wiring with two pairs is common, this solution will offer tremendous capacity to service providers well into the 2030s. In addition, many other countries have two pairs in multi-dwelling unit (MDU) buildings that could also benefit from this capacity.

About Sckipio

