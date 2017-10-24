Sckipio Showcases Gfast Breakthroughs at Broadband World Forum

More than 20 brands showing Sckipio's technology in 15 locations

BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Sckipio, the leader in Gfast, will showcase its award-winning Gfast technology at the Broadband World Forum in Berlin, Oct. 24-26 in Booth E101C. Operators will see next-generation Gfast solutions that go from single-port DPUs running at 2Gbps all the way up to 96-port DPUs. The company will also demonstrate the world's first 4Gbps Gfast running over commercial silicon using 212a bonding.

In addition, Sckipio's Co-founder and CTO Rami Verbin is presenting at the Broadband Forum Access Summit event at 9:05 a.m. on "Gfast is Ready for the Gigabit Era." In this talk, Mr. Verbin will show how Gfast products must combine good performance (coverage) with the right level of CAPEX and OPEX to be successful. This presentation deals with innovative technologies used to meet this target, making Gfast ready for the Gigabit era. Michael Weissman, Sckipio Co-founder and VP of Marketing, and Chairman of the Gfast Council, will also be a Broadband Forum Access Summit moderator.

Sckipio's reach and influence within the ultrafast market is growing. As a result, attendees can see more than 20 different brands of Sckipio-enabled Gfast products across 15 booths at the show.

About Sckipio

Sckipio, the leader in Gfast, develops award-winning, standards-compliant Gfast modems used to enable ultra-broadband access and mobile backhaul. Sckipio partners with more than 30 companies globally on Gfast and is one of the leading contributors to the ITU-T standard. For more information about Sckipio, visit our website at www.sckipio.com. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn, SlideShare, and Twitter @SckipioTech.