Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Availability of 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F

MONACO--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc. ( NYSE : SALT) ("Scorpio Bulkers," or the "Company") announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Company's website www.scorpiobulkers.com in the Investor Relations section under Financial Reports.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 20-F, which is includes the Company's complete 2016 audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company at:

Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Attn: Investor Relations

150 E 58th Street

New York, NY 10155

Tel: +1-646-432-1675

Email: info@scorpiobulkers.com

Reports and other information regarding the Company are also available without charge at a website maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. currently owns 47 vessels, consisting of 19 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels. The Company also time charters-in one dry bulk Kamasarmax vessel and has contracted for one dry bulk Kamsarmax vessel from a shipyard in China. Upon delivery of the last vessel the owned fleet will have a total carrying capacity of approximately 3.4 million deadweight tonnes. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website www.scorpiobulkers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.