Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2016

MONACO--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc. ( NYSE : SALT) ("Scorpio Bulkers," or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016.

Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 and 2015

For the three months ended December 31, 2016, the Company's GAAP net loss was $20.6 million, or $0.29 loss per diluted share. For the same period in 2015 the Company's GAAP net loss was $302.0 million, or $11.02 loss per diluted share.

There were no non-GAAP adjustments to earnings in the three months ended December 31, 2016.

For the three months ended December 31, 2015, the Company's adjusted net loss was $22.0 million or $0.80 adjusted loss per diluted share, which excludes a write down of assets held for sale of $271.3 million and the write off of deferred financing costs on credit facilities that will no longer be used of $8.7 million, or $10.22 loss per diluted share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

Results for the Years Ended December 31, 2016 and 2015

For the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company had a GAAP net loss of $124.8 million, or $2.22 loss per diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company's adjusted net loss was $99.9 million, or $1.78 adjusted loss per diluted share. This excludes a loss/write off of vessels and assets held for sale of $12.4 million, the write off of deferred financing costs on credit facilities that will no longer be used of $2.5 million and a charterhire contract termination fee of $10.0 million. These adjustments total a $0.44 loss per diluted share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For comparison, in the year ended December 31, 2015, the Company had a GAAP net loss of $510.8 million, or $23.86 loss per diluted share. The Company's adjusted net loss was $71.8 million or $3.36 adjusted loss per diluted share. This excludes a write down on assets held for sale of $422.9 million and the write off of deferred financing costs on credit facilities that will no longer be used of $16.1 million, or $20.50 loss per share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of February 3, 2017, the Company had approximately $141.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

TCE Revenue

TCE Revenue Earned during the Fourth Quarter of 2016

Our Kamsarmax fleet earned $7,401 per day

Our Ultramax fleet earned $7,238 per day

Voyages Fixed thus far in the First Quarter of 2017

Kamsarmax fleet: approximately $8,414 per day for 75% of the days

Ultramax fleet: approximately $8,479 per day for 73% of the days

Recent Significant Events

Charter Employment Fixed since October 31, 2016

Vessel Type Duration Earliest

Redelivery Date Rate SBI Zumba Kamsarmax Min 5 - Max 7 months May 11, 2017 $10,500 SBI Leo Ultramax Min 5 - Max 7 months April 6, 2017 $9,000 SBI Cakewalk Kamsarmax Min 5 - Max 8 months March 31, 2017 $9,000 SBI Achilles Ultramax Min 6 - Max 8 months May 23, 2017 $11,000 SBI Pegasus Ultramax Min 5 - Max 7 months June 22, 2017 $10,250 SBI Hermes Ultramax Min 6 - Max 8 months July 31, 2017 $8,500

Vessel Price Reductions

The Company reached agreements with shipyards to reduce the price to be paid under the shipbuilding contracts of one Kamsarmax vessel that was delivered in the first quarter of 2017 and one Kamsarmax vessel that is scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2017 by approximately $2.5 million each.

Newbuilding Vessels Deliveries

During the fourth quarter of 2016 the Company took delivery of the following newbuilding vessels:

SBI Apollo, an Ultramax vessel, was delivered from Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

SBI Zumba, a Kamsarmax vessel, was delivered from Hudong-Zhonghua (Group) Co., Ltd.

SBI Macarena, a Kamsarmax vessel, was delivered from Hudong-Zhonghua (Group) Co., Ltd.

Since January 1, 2017, the Company took delivery of the following newbuilding vessels:

SBI Samson, an Ultramax vessel, was delivered from Chengxi Shipyard Co. Ltd.

SBI Parapara, a Kamsarmax vessel, was delivered from Hudong-Zhonghua (Group) Co., Ltd.

SBI Swing, a Kamsarmax vessel, was delivered from Hudong-Zhonghua (Group) Co., Ltd.

SBI Phoenix, an Ultramax vessel, was delivered from Chengxi Shipyard Co. Ltd.

SBI Mazurka, a Kamsarmax vessel, was delivered from Hudong-Zhonghua (Group) Co., Ltd.

As of February 3, 2017, 47 of the 48 vessels in our newbuilding program have successfully been delivered. The remaining vessel is currently expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2017.

Debt and Liquidity Overview

We made the following drawdowns, gross of any simultaneous prepayments from our credit facilities during the fourth quarter of 2016:

Credit Facility Drawdown Amount

($ thousands) Collateral 1 $ 330 Million Credit Facility $ 13,200 SBI Macarena 2 $ 330 Million Credit Facility 12,000 SBI Samson 3 $ 409 Million Credit Facility 13,200 SBI Parapara

As of February 3, 2017, the Company's outstanding debt balance, gross of unamortized deferred financing costs, and the maximum amount available to draw upon as of February 3, 2017 is as follows (dollars in thousands):

As of December 31, 2016 As of February 3, 2017 Credit Facility Amount Outstanding Amount

Outstanding Amount

Available Senior Notes $ 73,625 $ 73,625 $ - $39.6 Million Credit Facility 20,144 20,144 - $409 Million Credit Facility 167,816 179,473 - $330 Million Credit Facility 225,759 250,959 13,200 $42 Million Credit Facility 38,512 38,512 - $67.5 Million Credit Facility 40,461 40,461 - $12.5 Million Credit Facility 10,379 10,379 - $27.3 Million Credit Facility 19,375 19,375 - Total $ 596,071 $ 632,928 $ 13,200

The Company's projected quarterly debt repayments through 2019 based on current levels of senior notes, bank debt and the maximum loan amount available on the undrawn vessel is as follows (dollars in thousands):

Q1 2017 (1) $ 1,038 Q2 2017 2,711 Q3 2017 6,130 Q4 2017 6,130 Q1 2018 6,130 Q2 2018 6,130 Q3 2018 6,130 Q4 2018 6,326 Q1 2019 6,326 Q2 2019 6,326 Q3 2019 (2) 79,951 Q4 2019 6,326 Total 139,654

(1) Relates to payments expected to be made from February 4, 2017 to March 31, 2017. Excludes a $1.5 million prepayment made upon drawdown between January 1, 2017 and February 3, 2017. (2) Includes $73.6 million repayment of Senior Notes due at maturity

Newbuilding Program

Our Newbuilding Program consists of contracts for the construction of 48 dry bulk vessels, comprised of 28 Ultramax newbuildings, and 20 Kamsarmax newbuildings. As of February 3, 2017, we have taken delivery of all of the Ultramax vessels and 19 Kamsarmax vessels. The construction price for the remaining Kamsarmax vessel is $25.7 million, of which $18.6 million remains unpaid. Installment payments of $1.4 million and $17.2 million are scheduled for the first and second quarters of 2017, respectively, the latter of which will occur upon the delivery of the vessel and coincide with the expected drawdown of up to $13.2 million of available debt.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 Compared to the Three Months Ended December 31, 2015

The Company had a GAAP net loss of $20.6 million, or $0.29 loss per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with a GAAP net loss of $302.0 million, or $11.02 loss per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2015. Excluding a write down of assets held for sale of $271.3 million and the write off of deferred financing costs on credit facilities that will no longer be used of $8.7 million, adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2015 was $22.0 million or $0.80 adjusted loss per diluted share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below). There were no non-GAAP adjustments to earnings in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenue, a Non-GAAP financial measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers, port charges, broker fees and other miscellaneous expenses that we are unable to recoup under time charter and pool arrangements). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management.

TCE revenue was $26.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 and is associated with a day weighted average of 41 vessels owned and two vessels time chartered-in compared to $21.7 million during the prior year quarter, which was associated with a day weighted average of 27 vessels owned and 10 vessels time chartered-in. TCE revenue per day was $7,303 and $7,390 for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 2015, respectively. While daily TCE rates are down compared to the prior year period, rates have recovered from the all-time lows experienced in the beginning of 2016. Overall TCE revenue increased versus the prior year period despite the lower rates due to the increase in revenue days associated with the growth of our fleet.

Vessel operating costs were $19.0 million and included approximately $0.6 million of takeover costs associated with new deliveries, and $0.4 million of non-recurring expenses and related to 41 vessels owned, on average, during the period. Takeover costs will be eliminated upon the delivery of the final vessel in the second quarter of 2017. Vessel operating costs for the prior year quarter were $14.6 million and related to 27 vessels owned, on average, during the period. Sequentially, vessel operating costs remained relatively flat from the third to fourth quarter of 2016 despite an increase in average vessels owned as certain annual maintenance and class certifications were performed during the third quarter of 2016. Daily operating costs, excluding take over and other non-recurring costs, decreased from $5,330 in the third quarter of 2016 to $5,037 in the fourth quarter.

Charterhire expense decreased to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 from $10.8 million in the prior year period, reflecting the reduction in the number of vessels time chartered-in from 10 vessels to two vessels, on a day weighted average, respectively. One of the remaining time chartered-in vessels was redelivered in February 2017 and the other is expected to be redelivered in July 2017.

Depreciation increased to $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 from $6.6 million in the prior year period, reflecting the increase in our weighted average vessels owned to 41 from 27.

General and administrative expense decreased to $8.7 million from $9.6 million in the prior year period as decreases in restricted stock amortization, due to the run off of awards granted at a higher fair value, and legal expenses were offset by an increase in commercial management fees, reflecting the growth of our fleet.

During the fourth quarter of 2015, we recorded a loss of $271.3 million associated with the sale of 11 Capesize vessels and newbuilding Capesize dry bulk vessels under construction and wrote off $8.7 million of deferred financing costs accumulated on two credit facilities for which the commitments were reduced pursuant to the removal from the facilities of certain vessels that have been sold.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2016 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2015

The Company had a GAAP net loss of $124.8 million, or $2.22 loss per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared with a GAAP net loss of $510.8 million, or $23.86 loss per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2015. Excluding a loss/write off of vessels and assets held for sale of $12.4 million, a write off of deferred financing costs on credit facilities that will no longer be used of $2.5 million and a charterhire contract termination fee of $10.0 million, adjusted net loss for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $99.9 million, or $1.78 adjusted loss per diluted share. Excluding a loss/write off of vessels and assets held for sale of $422.9 million and the write off of deferred financing costs on credit facilities that will no longer be used of $16.1 million, adjusted net loss for the year ended December 31, 2015, was $71.8 million or $3.36 adjusted loss per diluted share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

TCE revenue was $78.4 million for 2016 and is associated with a day weighted average of 36 vessels owned and three vessels time chartered-in compared to $61.7 million during the prior year, which was associated with a day weighted average of 16 vessels owned and 12 vessels time chartered-in. TCE revenue per day was $5,789 and $7,173 for 2016 and 2015, respectively. The decrease in TCE revenue per day was due to the depressed market in which we operated for most of the year. Overall TCE revenue increased versus the prior year despite the lower rates due to the increase in revenue days associated with the growth of our fleet.

Vessel operating costs were $68.8 million, including approximately $2.8 million of takeover costs associated with new deliveries and $2.2 million of other non-recurring expenses and related to 36 vessels owned, on average during the period. Takeover costs will no longer be incurred after the delivery of the final vessel in our newbuilding program (expected in the second quarter of 2017). Vessel operating costs for the prior year were $29.4 million and related to 16 vessels owned, on average during the period. Daily operating costs, excluding takeover and other non-recurring expenses for 2016 were $5,129.

Charterhire expense decreased to $17.4 million in 2016 from $51.4 million in the prior year reflecting the reduction in the number of vessels time chartered-in. During 2016 we recorded a $10.0 million charge to terminate four time charter-in contracts. Terminating these contracts reduced our cash outflow and had a positive impact on our future operating results as the contracts were at above current market rates. Of the two remaining time chartered-in vessels, one was redelivered in February 2017 and the other is expected to be redelivered in July 2017.

Depreciation increased to $36.6 million in 2016 from $14.3 million in the prior year reflecting the increase in our weighted average vessels owned to 36 from 16.

General and administrative expense was $34.0 million and $35.4 million for 2016 and 2015, respectively, and included $18.6 million and $24.6 million of restricted stock amortization, respectively. The decrease in restricted stock amortization was due to prior year grants, with higher fair values than current grants, vesting and being fully expensed as well as the reversal of expense related to cancelled awards. This decrease was offset by an increase in commercial management fees, reflecting the growth of our fleet.

During 2016, the Company recorded a loss/write off of vessels and assets held for sale of $12.4 million of which $11.6 million related to the cancellation of a shipbuilding contract for a Kamsarmax bulk carrier and $0.8 million in additional expenses related to vessels held for sale at December 31, 2015. The loss recorded in the prior year period was associated with writing down 24 vessels and construction contracts that were sold or classified as held for sale during 2015, as well as incremental write-downs of certain construction contracts that were classified as held for sale at December 31, 2014.

During 2016 and 2015, the Company wrote off $2.5 million and $16.1 million, respectively, of deferred financing costs accumulated on credit facilities for which the commitments were reduced pursuant to the removal from the facilities of certain vessels that have been sold or classified as held for sale. In addition, during 2016, the Company agreed to reduce the aggregate available loan amounts by $45.2 million resulting in the write off of approximately $1.3 million of deferred financing costs.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, 2016 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2015 Year Ended

December 31, 2016 Year Ended

December 31, 2015 Revenue: Vessel revenue $ 26,846 $ 22,017 $ 78,402 $ 62,521 Operating expenses: Voyage expenses 31 306 (45 ) 787 Vessel operating costs 19,036 14,583 68,832 29,372 Charterhire expense 2,569 10,794 17,356 51,389 Charterhire contract termination charge - - 10,000 - Vessel depreciation 10,586 6,598 36,562 14,263 General and administrative expenses 8,715 9,605 33,995 35,382 Loss / write down on assets held for sale - 271,258 12,433 422,937 Total operating expenses 40,937 313,144 179,133 554,130 Operating loss (14,091 ) (291,127 ) (100,731 ) (491,609 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 301 77 933 356 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 49 (18 ) (116 ) (12 ) Financial expense, net (6,816 ) (10,958 ) (24,921 ) (19,524 ) Total other expense (6,466 ) (10,899 ) (24,104 ) (19,180 ) Net loss $ (20,557 ) $ (302,026 ) $ (124,835 ) $ (510,789 ) Loss per common share- basic and diluted(1) $ (0.29 ) $ (11.02 ) $ (2.22 ) $ (23.86 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding- basic and diluted(1) 71,672 27,399 56,174 21,410

(1) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding excludes the impact of restricted shares for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, as the impact would be anti-dilutive since the Company is in a net loss position.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,734 $ 200,300 Accounts receivable 7,050 8,197 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,696 11,247 Assets held for sale - 172,888 Total current assets 115,480 392,632 Non-current assets Vessels, net 1,234,081 764,454 Vessels under construction 180,000 288,282 Deferred financing costs, net 3,307 464 Other assets 14,289 27,261 Total non-current assets 1,431,677 1,080,461 Total assets $ 1,547,157 $ 1,473,093 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Bank loans, net $ 13,480 $ 107,739 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,070 16,838 Total current liabilities 24,550 124,577 Non-current liabilities Bank loans, net 493,793 342,314 Senior Notes, net 72,199 71,671 Total non-current liabilities 565,992 413,985 Total liabilities 590,542 538,562 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; authorized 112,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 75,298,676 and 28,686,561 shares as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively 753 287 Paid-in capital 1,714,358 1,567,905 Accumulated deficit (758,496 ) (633,661 ) Total shareholders' equity 956,615 934,531 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,547,157 $ 1,473,093

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Operating activities Net loss $ (124,835 ) $ (510,789 ) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities: Restricted stock amortization 18,609 24,599 Vessel depreciation 36,562 14,263 Amortization of deferred financing costs 4,137 1,988 Write off of deferred financing costs 3,781 16,085 Loss / write down on assets held for sale 10,555 422,937 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 1,146 - Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,617 (9,597 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,768 ) 5,372 Net cash used in operating activities (52,196 ) (35,142 ) Investing activities Security deposit refunded on assets held for sale - 31,277 Proceed from sale of assets held for sale 271,376 281,050 Payments on assets held for sale (98,445 ) (92,433 ) Payments for vessels and vessels under construction (408,307 ) (875,970 ) Net cash used in investing activities (235,376 ) (656,076 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock 128,112 217,997 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 247,243 489,561 Repayments of long-term debt (185,239 ) (62,669 ) Debt issue costs paid (1,110 ) (26,044 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 189,006 618,845 Increase in cash and cash equivalents (98,566 ) (72,373 ) Cash at cash equivalents, beginning of period 200,300 272,673 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 101,734 $ 200,300

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Subsidiaries Other Operating Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 Three Months Ended December 31, 2015 Year Ended December 31, 2016 Year Ended December 31, 2015 Time charter equivalent revenue ($000's) (1): Vessel revenue $ 26,846 $ 22,017 $ 78,402 $ 62,521 Voyage expenses 31 306 (45 ) 787 Time charter equivalent revenue $ 26,815 $ 21,711 $ 78,447 $ 61,734 Time charter equivalent revenue attributable to: Kamsarmax $ 10,790 $ 7,304 $ 31,765 $ 26,381 Ultramax 16,025 10,426 46,682 26,595 Capesize - 3,981 - 8,758 $ 26,815 $ 21,711 $ 78,447 $ 61,734 Revenue days: Kamsarmax 1,458 1,100 5,633 3,961 Ultramax 2,214 1,526 7,917 3,889 Capesize - 312 - 757 Combined 3,672 2,938 13,550 8,607 TCE per revenue day (1): Kamsarmax $ 7,401 $ 6,640 $ 5,639 $ 6,660 Ultramax $ 7,238 $ 6,832 $ 5,896 $ 6,839 Capesize $ - $ 12,760 $ - $ 11,569 Combined $ 7,303 $ 7,390 $ 5,789 $ 7,173

(1) We define Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue as voyage revenues less voyage expenses. Such TCE revenue, divided by the number of our available days during the period, or revenue days, is TCE per revenue day, which is consistent with industry standards. TCE per revenue day is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. We report TCE revenue, a non-GAAP financial measure, because (i) we believe it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with voyage revenues and voyage expenses, the most directly comparable U.S.-GAAP measure, (ii) it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and in evaluating their financial performance, (iii) it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods, and (iv) we believe that it presents useful information to investors.

Fleet List as of February 3, 2017

Owned vessels delivered from shipyards

Vessel Name Year Built DWT Vessel Type SBI Cakewalk 2014 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Charleston 2014 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Samba 2015 84,000 Kamsarmax SBI Rumba 2015 84,000 Kamsarmax SBI Capoeira 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Electra 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Carioca 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Conga 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Flamenco 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Bolero 2015 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Sousta 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Rock 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Lambada 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Reggae 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Zumba 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Macarena 2016 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Parapara 2017 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Mazurka 2017 82,000 Kamsarmax SBI Swing 2017 82,000 Kamsarmax Total Kamsarmax 1,562,000 SBI Antares 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Athena 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Bravo 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Leo 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Echo 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Lyra 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Tango 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Maia 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Hydra 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Subaru 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Pegasus 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Ursa 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Thalia 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Cronos 2015 61,000 Ultramax SBI Orion 2015 64,000 Ultramax SBI Achilles 2016 61,000 Ultramax SBI Hercules 2016 64,000 Ultramax SBI Perseus 2016 64,000 Ultramax SBI Hermes 2016 61,000 Ultramax SBI Zeus 2016 60,200 Ultramax SBI Hera 2016 60,200 Ultramax SBI Hyperion 2016 61,000 Ultramax SBI Tethys 2016 61,000 Ultramax SBI Phoebe 2016 64,000 Ultramax SBI Poseidon 2016 60,200 Ultramax SBI Apollo 2016 60,200 Ultramax SBI Samson 2017 64,000 Ultramax SBI Phoenix 2017 64,000 Ultramax Total Ultramax 1,731,800 Total Owned Vessels DWT 3,293,800

Vessels under construction

Kamsarmax Vessel Name Expected Delivery (1) DWT Shipyard 1 Hull S1233 - TBN SBI Jive Q2-17 82,000 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Inc. Kamsarmax NB DWT 82,000

(1) Expected delivery date relates to the quarter during which each vessel is currently expected to be delivered from the shipyard.

Time chartered-in vessels

In February 2017, the Company redelivered a Panamax vessel that was previously time-chartered in. Upon redelivery, all profits and losses over or under $14,000 per day will be split evenly between the Company and the vessel's owner for a period of two years. The Company currently has time chartered-in one dry bulk vessel. The terms of the contract is summarized as follows:

Vessel Type Year Built DWT Where Built Daily Base Rate Earliest Expiry Kamsarmax 2012 82,000 South Korea $ 15,500 30-Jul-17 (1) Total TC DWT 82,000

(1) This vessel has been time chartered-in for 39 to 44 months at the Company's option at $15,500 per day. The Company has the option to extend this time charter for one year at $16,300 per day. The vessel was delivered on April 23, 2014.

About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. currently owns 47 vessels, consisting of 19 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels. The Company also time charters-in one dry bulk Kamasarmax vessel and has contracted for one dry bulk Kamsarmax vessel from a shipyard in China. Upon final delivery of the last vessel the owned fleet is expected to have a total carrying capacity of approximately 3.4 million deadweight tonnes. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website www.scorpiobulkers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release describes adjusted net loss and related per share amounts, which is not a measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe the non-GAAP financial measure presented in this press release provides investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net loss

In thousands, except per share data

Three Months Ended December 31, 2015 Amount (unaudited) Per share (unaudited) Net loss $ (302,026 ) $ (11.02 ) Adjustments: Loss / write down on assets held for sale 271,258 9.90 Write down of deferred financing cost 8,748 0.32 Total adjustments 280,006 10.22 Adjusted net loss $ (22,020 ) $ (0.80 )

Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Amount (unaudited) Per share (unaudited) Amount (unaudited) Per share (unaudited) Net loss $ (124,835 ) $ (2.22 ) $ (510,789 ) $ (23.86 ) Adjustments: Loss / write down on assets held for sale 12,433 0.22 422,937 19.75 Write down of deferred financing cost 2,456 0.04 16,085 0.75 Charterhire contract termination 10,000 0.18 - - Total adjustments 24,889 0.44 439,022 20.50 Adjusted net loss $ (99,946 ) $ (1.78 ) $ (71,767 ) $ (3.36 )

