Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Pricing of $50 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2019

MONACO--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Scorpio Tankers Inc. ( NYSE : STNG) (the "Company") announced today that it has priced its $50 million public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2019 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on June 1, 2019. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.25% per year, payable in arrears on the 1st day of March, June, September and December of each year, commencing on June 1, 2017. The Company may redeem the Notes, at its option, in whole or in part, at any time on or after December 1, 2018, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. The Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $7.5 million of the Notes on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on March 31, 2017.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the tender offer of the Company's existing 7.50% senior unsecured notes due in October 2017 (the "Existing Notes") that the Company has commenced concurrently with the launch of the Notes offering, and to repay any Existing Notes not repurchased in the tender offer. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.

In connection with this offering, the Company has submitted an application to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "SBBC." If approved for listing, trading on the NYSE is expected to commence within 30 days after the Notes are first issued. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25.00 and integral multiples of $25.00 in excess thereof.

Stifel and Janney Montgomery Scott will act as joint book-running managers for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann, Wunderlich and Drexel Hamilton will act as co-managers for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. A registration statement relating to the Notes was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is effective. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attn: Syndicate Department, 1 South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, or at 1-855-300-7136 or syndprospectus@stifel.com.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns 79 product tankers (23 LR2, 14 Handymax, and 42 MR tankers) with an average age of 2.3 years and time or bareboat charters-in 19 product tankers (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax tankers). The Company also has contracted for eight newbuilding MR product tankers which are expected to be delivered throughout the remainder of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

