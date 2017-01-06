Scosche Selects IDT Wireless Power Technology for 15W Home/Automotive Charger

On Display Next Month at IDT's CES Booth, Scosche's New MagicMount™ Charge Product Can Wirelessly Fast-Charge Smartphones and Tablets

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 6, 2017) - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today announced that Scosche, an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products and accessories, selected IDT's 15W Qi-certified wireless power transmitter for its new MagicMount™ Charge Wireless Charging Magnetic Mount for fast-charging mobile devices. The sleek aftermarket mount/charger, built around the IDT® P9242 wireless power transmitter, will be shown at CES this week at IDT's booth, Sands Halls A-D 40736, as well as Scosche's booth North Hall #7900.

"The MagicMount Charge melds two superior technologies-Scosche's innovative magnetic mount product design (it's the #1 mount brand in the U.S.) and the latest in Qi wireless power technology and performance," said Kas Alves, executive vice president of Scosche. "The P9242 15W wireless power chip provides the highest level of integration for a small footprint, along with the fastest charge time for Qi-compliant devices, so selecting IDT as our partner was an easy decision."

Expected to hit the market in early 2017, the MagicMount Charge uses powerful, but device-safe, rare-earth Neodymium magnets to secure wirelessly powered portable devices in place while they receive a charge via the IDT P9242 transmitter, a highly integrated 15W magnetic induction transmitter compliant to the WPC-1.2.2 specification. The MagicMount Charge product secures the portable device, keeping the transmitter and receiver aligned-even in challenging driving conditions-to ensure optimal wireless power transfer.

Scosche developed the product using IDT's newly introduced turnkey 15W wireless power reference kit, which delivers the industry's highest efficiency energy transfer and reduces system thermal issues.

"Scosche's selection of our flagship 15W Qi transmitter for its MagicMount Charge Wireless Charging Magnetic Mount marks IDT's latest success in bringing leading technology to the road," said Chris Stephens, general manager of IDT's Wireless Power Division. "We look forward to showcasing this product at CES as an example of the smart products innovative companies like Scosche are developing around our leading wireless power technology."

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.

About SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh):

Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior quality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 100 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. SCOSCHE.com Follow @SCOSCHE on Twitter, Facebook, GOOGLE+, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and also visit our Blog for the latest news on all of the company's award-winning consumer tech and car audio products and accessories.

© 2017, IDT. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. or its wholly-owned subsidiaries around the world. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.