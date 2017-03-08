Visitors to the 2017 International Home + Housewares Show Get First Look: Booth #N8560

DALLAS, TX --(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Dallas-based Scotch Corporation will unleash "A New Kind of Clean" into consumers' homes this spring. In a market dominated by harsh, chemical-based cleaners, hōm® offers an effective, safer and more affordable way to clean your home. hōm® products are hypoallergenic and are available in a variety of fresh fragrances to choose from.

"We recognized a hole in the market," said Scotch Corp CEO, Larry Siegel. "One of our product managers was looking for cleaning products that would be safe around her young kids, kill germs, reduce allergens, make her house smell fresh and look attractive on her countertop. Those products didn't exist... so we created them."

The hōm® product line features:

Anti-Bacterial Everyday Cleaners

Crème Cleanser

Antibacterial Wipes

Dishwashing Liquids

Dishwashing Detergent Tablets

Dishwasher and Washing Machine Cleaner

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Bleach Tablets

About Scotch Corporation

Scotch Corporation, is a third generation privately held company well known to DIY, Mass, Food and other retailers nationwide for their Excellent Products, Toll Free Help Line and Satisfaction Guarantee. Scotch has been serving their retailers since 1968.

For more information visit our website at www.cleanhom.com.