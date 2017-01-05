News Room

SOURCE: Scotiabank

Scotiabank

January 05, 2017 08:30 ET

Scotiabank's President and CEO to Speak at RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Porter will take part in a question-and-answer session at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference in Toronto, on January 10, 2017. Mr. Porter is scheduled to participate from 1:25 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST.

Interested parties may listen to Mr. Porter's session live on the Investor Relations page of www.scotiabank.com. An archived version of the audio webcast will be available on the website.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. We are dedicated to helping our 23 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 88,000 employees and assets of $896 billion (as at October 31, 2016), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto (TSX: BNS) and New York Exchanges (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

Contact Information

  • For media enquiries only:

    Debra Chan
    Public, Corporate and Government Affairs
    Scotiabank
    (416) 866-6443
    debra.chan@scotiabank.com

