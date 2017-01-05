Scotiabank's President and CEO to Speak at RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Porter will take part in a question-and-answer session at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference in Toronto, on January 10, 2017. Mr. Porter is scheduled to participate from 1:25 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST.

Interested parties may listen to Mr. Porter's session live on the Investor Relations page of www.scotiabank.com. An archived version of the audio webcast will be available on the website.

About Scotiabank