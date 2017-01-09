ScotiaFunds announces client-friendly simplified pricing model

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - ScotiaFunds® today announced a new simplified pricing model for its lineup, effective January 10, 2017. The new model results in lower management fees on 51 ScotiaFunds that span long-term, actively-managed asset classes and portfolio solutions. Investors will have access to a full suite of actively managed funds that combine simplicity and greater value. ScotiaFunds is managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

"The simplified approach to pricing for ScotiaFunds enables our clients to better understand the cost of their investments while saving money on fees and making their investments go further," said Neil Macdonald, Managing Director, ScotiaFunds. "Through a combination of tailored advice, traditional and innovative investment solutions and competitive fees, our clients are uniquely positioned to achieve their personal financial goals."

ScotiaFunds has equalized management fees by product category and eliminated pricing premiums on foreign and specialty mandates. Management Fees have been simplified by offering four distinct pricing levels for fixed income, equity income/dividend income, balanced and equity funds. This means there will no longer be a premium within a category for specialty, foreign or focused mandates. The pricing changes to the ScotiaFunds lineup will provide clients with a greater value to their portfolios.

For more information on the changes introduced, please see attached Backgrounder.

