ScottMadden to Release Semi-Annual Energy Industry Update and Host Complimentary Webcast to Highlight Key Topics

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America's leading energy consulting firms, will release its spring Energy Industry Update this May. For more than a decade, the ScottMadden Energy Industry Update has served as the catalyst for strategic discussion, debate, and decisions. More than 10,000 executive leaders rely on it for the most important trends and thought-provoking insights.

The energy world, as we know it, is changing. It is more important than ever to stay ahead of the curve. Themed "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)," this issue will focus on strategic drivers that are propelling, and challenging, our industry. ScottMadden will offer insights on topics such as:

Solar Curtailment -- Increasing amounts of utility-scale solar power are beginning to create duck curve effects in California. In fact, on some days, solar "overproduction" requires those resources to be curtailed. Is this a trend or an aberration? What can we do and still ensure fair compensation for those resources?

-- Increasing amounts of utility-scale solar power are beginning to create duck curve effects in California. In fact, on some days, solar "overproduction" requires those resources to be curtailed. Is this a trend or an aberration? What can we do and still ensure fair compensation for those resources? Australia's Response to Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) -- Years ago, Australia was a bellwether for distributed resource policy, promoting grid modernization and DER accommodation through aggressive feed-in tariffs. It worked, with distributed solar penetration in South Australia, for example, reaching 25%. But, anticipated load growth did not emerge, and higher rates to pay for modernization have led to increased risk of customer defection by DER owners. What can we learn from this in the United States?

-- Years ago, Australia was a bellwether for distributed resource policy, promoting grid modernization and DER accommodation through aggressive feed-in tariffs. It worked, with distributed solar penetration in South Australia, for example, reaching 25%. But, anticipated load growth did not emerge, and higher rates to pay for modernization have led to increased risk of customer defection by DER owners. What can we learn from this in the United States? Smart Cities -- The need for infrastructure improvement, urbanization, "Internet of Things" technology, and citizen engagement are combined to enhance municipal services. What role can the utility play?

"It is exciting to see our industry responding to unprecedented potential for change by creating new possibilities," said Stuart Pearman, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden.

Complimentary Energy Industry Update Webcast

To coincide with the release of the report, ScottMadden will join forces with Energy Central to present an interactive webcast, "ScottMadden's Energy Industry Update - It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)," on Friday, May 19, 2017, from 1:00-2:00 PM EDT. During this free session, our industry experts will share their views and field questions related to solar curtailment, Australia's response to DERs, and smart cities. Join us to hear from Chris Vlahoplus, partner and clean tech & sustainability practice leader at ScottMadden and Paul Quinlan, clean tech manager at ScottMadden. Mr. Pearman will serve as an additional presenter and the webcast moderator. Click here to register.

About ScottMadden's Energy Practice

We know energy from the ground up. Since 1983, we have been energy consultants. We have served more than 400 clients, including 20 of the top 20 energy utilities. We have performed more than 3,000 projects across every energy utility business unit and every function. We have helped our clients develop strategies, improve operations, reorganize companies, and implement initiatives. Our broad and deep energy utility expertise is not theoretical-it is experience based.

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. Our practice areas include Energy, Clean Tech & Sustainability, Corporate & Shared Services, and Grid Transformation. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn