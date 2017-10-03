Scottsdale Plastic Surgeon Shares Common Reasons to Seek Breast Revision Surgery

Steven H. Turkeltaub names several of the top reasons women pursue breast revision surgery following breast augmentation, lift and/or reduction procedures

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - The vast majority of cosmetic breast enhancement procedures performed every year result in a high level of patient satisfaction, states Dr. Steven H. Turkeltaub, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Scottsdale. From breast augmentation and breast lift surgery to breast reduction and augmentation-mastopexy, most patients find the outcome of their treatment to be rewarding from both a physical and psychological standpoint, often leading to improved confidence and overall self-esteem.

Despite the typical success of aesthetic breast surgery, Dr. Turkeltaub explains that there are certain instances in which a patient might want to change or improve the appearance of her breasts or address certain intrinsic issues-either immediately following the procedure or at a later point in time. This desire or need can be the result of suboptimal surgical technique, poor communications or decision-making, failure to comply with postoperative instructions, genetics, health-related issues, changes in cosmetic desires, implant integrity and other issues or simply the passage of time.

Fortunately, Dr. Turkeltaub says a secondary procedure known as breast revision surgery can usually be performed to address issues that are directly related to and/or have manifested independently after a previous breast augmentation, lift or reduction. Some of the most common reasons women may pursue breast revision surgery include:

To increase or decrease breast size

To resolve breast asymmetries or contour issues

To switch from saline to silicone breast implants (or vice versa)

To change the position of implants from subglandular to submuscular (or vice versa)

To treat capsular contracture, infection, implant malposition or pocket configuration issues

To replace leaking or ruptured implants

To remove breast implants entirely

To correct skin stretching or breast drooping

To improve the appearance of unsightly scarring or nipple-areolar complex irregularities





Ultimately, Dr. Turkeltaub notes that these are the most common reasons why an individual might seek breast revision surgery. For anyone who is unhappy with the appearance of her breasts following a previous breast procedure, he advises consulting with a reputable board-certified plastic surgeon who is highly experienced and has demonstrable results in secondary breast surgery. "Corrective procedures can be quite challenging from a surgical standpoint so choosing a plastic surgeon who has the expertise necessary to achieve exemplary outcomes in a variety of different breast revision cases is imperative to ensuring the safest, most effective treatment possible."

