Screenvision Media Embraces Movio Media Platform to Create Ultimate Value for Advertisers

Innovative Cinema Advertiser Will Have Access To Industry's Most Comprehensive Moviegoer Insights

LOS ANGELES, CA and AUCKLAND, NZ--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Movio, the global leader in data analytics for the cinema industry, has signed a data licensing agreement with Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, for access to its Movio Media platform.

Screenvision Media will now have access to the most comprehensive moviegoer data in the industry via Movio Media, which aggregates moviegoer data to provide film distributors, studios and screen advertisers with crucial audience insights as well as highly targeted, cost-effective campaign solutions. Over 14 million active U.S. moviegoers are profiled within Movio Media, from 33% of North American screens of the Large Cinema Circuit (cinemas over 20 screens).

The relationship will enable Screenvision Media to heighten value for its advertisers through Movio's strategic moviegoer insights, allowing for more precise targeting and inventory forecasting. Screenvision Media will use Movio Media's two modules to reinforce the impact of cinema across its network of 14,500+ screens in 2,300+ theatres throughout the U.S.: Movio Research to identify target audiences using Movio's Audience Similarity score and mine movie-going insights, and Movio Engage to enable the attribution measurement from the exposure of cinema ads on brand purchases.

"This agreement with Screenvision Media highlights the desire of the media industry to understand the movie-going audience," says Will Palmer, Movio's Chief Executive and co-founder. "Screenvision Media will be amongst the first to benefit from the Movio Media enhanced offering, providing deeper insights, elevated campaign targeting and strengthened measurement of advertising effectiveness."

"The Movio Media platform is very robust, and we're very impressed with the company's insightful thought leadership within the cinema and media landscape," said John McCauley, Chief Strategic Development Officer, Screenvision Media. "We're looking forward to leveraging Movio's movie-going data to become even smarter, more targeted and better strategic partners for our advertisers to enhance the value we create for and bring to them."

Here is a more complete look at Movio Media's two modules:

Movio Research:

The largest movie market research database of U.S. moviegoers, normalized to reflect industry standard benchmarks.

Data provided via an intuitive web portal, updated in near real time.

Presents detailed demographic, ethnic, behavioral, film viewership history and transactional profiles and insights for target groups.

Reveals true audience profiles for all movies as soon as tickets go on sale, and shows how an audience evolves for films now showing or historical titles.

Incorporates Movio's proprietary Similarity Algorithm to identify best fit 'comp' audiences.

Movio Engage:

Executes campaigns to a target audience to drive awareness and motivate actions with pinpoint precision and maximum cost effectiveness.

Measures incremental revenue from actual transactional responses against control groups in addition to standard delivery metrics.

Solicits opinions via pre and post release audience research surveys, combining feedback with demographic and transactional profiles.

About Screenvision Media:

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers and providing comprehensive cinema advertising representation services to top tier theatrical exhibitors presenting the highest quality movie-going experience. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network is comprised of over 14,500 screens in 2,300+ theater locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 6 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

About Movio:

Movio is the global leader in marketing data analytics and campaign management software for cinema exhibitors, film distributors and studios around the world. A company of Vista Group International Ltd (NZX: VGL) ( ASX : VGL), Movio is revolutionizing the way the film industry interacts with moviegoers. The company maintains real-time, authoritative data on customer transactions for many of the world's biggest cinema chains and captures the behavior of millions of active moviegoers worldwide. Movio operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, China, and South East Asia. Movio was named winner of the "Innovative Software Product" award at the 2016 annual New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards.

Movio Cinema, Movio's flagship product, holds comprehensive marketing data covering 53 percent of cinema screens of the Large Cinema Circuit in North America and 29 percent globally accounting for 37+ million active moviegoers.

Movio Media has been a game changer for every major American film studio and distributor, providing comprehensive market data on the demographics, ethnicity and behavior of moviegoers, crucial audience insights and innovative campaign solutions. The Movio Media technology offers the most powerful and most accurate real-time film market research platform in the United States.

