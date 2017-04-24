Scripps Named Among Top 5 Large Health Systems in Nation

Scripps Health is the only California system on Truven Health Analytics Top 15 list

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Scripps Health has been named among the top five large health systems in the nation by Truven Health Analytics. Scripps is the only California health care system on the Truven Top 15 Health Systems list this year. This is the fifth time Scripps has been named to the list.

"We're honored to be on this prestigious list for the fifth time and to be recognized for providing excellent patient care at all our hospitals," said Chris Van Gorder, president and CEO of Scripps Health. "This award honors everyone here who works hard every day to deliver exceptional care to patients."

The Truven Health Analytics study analyzed data from 337 health care systems and singled out the top 15 large, medium and small health care systems based on balanced systemwide clinical and administrative performance. The five performance domains measured were inpatient outcomes, process of care, extended outcomes, efficiency and patient experience.

The 15 Top Health Systems study is part of the 100 Top Hospitals® program at Truven Health Analytics, part of IBM Watson Health business.

Key findings

Health systems included on the Truven list achieved higher survival rates and fewer errors at a lower overall treatment cost, had shorter hospital stays and emergency room waiting times, as well as lower readmissions and higher patient satisfaction scores.

"The study recognizes these 15 health systems that have proven it is possible to drive down expense while improving the quality of care," said Jean Chenoweth, senior vice president for performance improvement and the 100 Top Hospitals program at Truven Health Analytics.

The winning hospitals were announced in the April 24th edition of Modern Healthcare magazine.

ABOUT SCRIPPS HEALTH

Founded in 1924 by philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps, Scripps Health is a nonprofit integrated health care delivery system based in San Diego, Calif. Scripps treats more than 700,000 patients annually through the dedication of 3,000 affiliated physicians and more than 15,000 employees among its five acute-care hospital campuses, hospice and home health care services, 27 outpatient centers and clinics, and hundreds of affiliated physician offices throughout the region.

Recognized as a leader in disease and injury prevention, diagnosis and treatment, Scripps is also at the forefront of clinical research, genomic medicine and wireless health care. With three highly respected graduate medical education programs, Scripps is a longstanding member of the Association of American Medical Colleges. Scripps has been ranked four times as one of the nation's best health care systems by Truven Health Analytics. Its hospitals are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the nation's best and Scripps is regularly recognized by Fortune, Working Mother magazine and AARP as one of the best places in the nation to work. More information can be found at www.scripps.org.