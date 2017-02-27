Scrum Alliance Welcomes Shannon Carter as Vice President of Education

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Scrum Alliance® announced recently that Shannon Carter, EdD, has joined the organization in the new role of vice president of education. Scrum Alliance is the largest professional membership organization and certifying body in the Agile community.

"As Scrum Alliance continues to grow and develop its industry-leading certification and education programs, Shannon brings valuable experience in both association management and certification," said Lisa Hershman, interim CEO of Scrum Alliance. "She is passionate about our vision for transforming the world of work and will play an integral role in supporting our members through the Agile career path."

Prior to joining Scrum Alliance, Carter was the chief executive officer of the Competency & Credentialing Institute, the industry leader in certification, competency assessment, and competency-based education for more than 40,000 surgical health-care professionals committed to lifelong learning. She also previously served in various leadership positions with the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

Carter speaks, publishes, and advises organizations on product development, governance, and strategy to support learning and credentialing goals. She was most recently published in the December 2016 issue of the Institute for Certification Excellence Digest on the separation of certification and education.

"I was drawn to Scrum Alliance's vision for transforming the world of work and am excited to join that effort during a period of tremendous growth and innovation in the way the Agile community thinks about education," Carter said. "Certification and continuing education are increasingly important elements of career development, and I'm looking forward to working with our wonderful Scrum Alliance team, our passionate trainers and coaches, and the strong and growing community of members to navigate that path together."

Carter is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) and has served on the boards of directors for the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and the American Society of Training Development Certification Institute (ASTD-CI). She currently sits on the board of directors for the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE) and on the CAE Commission.

She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Southern California, a master's degree in organizational development from the University of San Francisco, and a doctorate in organizational leadership from Northeastern University.

About Scrum Alliance

Founded in 2001, Scrum Alliance® is the largest, most established and influential professional membership and certification organization in the Agile community. Scrum Alliance is a nonprofit association with more than 500,000 certified practitioners worldwide. Its vision is to "Transform the World of Work" with a mission to guide and inspire individuals, leaders, and organizations with practices, principles, and values that create workplaces that are joyful, prosperous, and sustainable. For more information, please visit scrumalliance.org.

