DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - SCRUM ALLIANCE®, the largest, most established and influential professional membership organization and certifying body in the Agile community, today announced its partnership with LeSS Company to support widespread adoption of Large-Scale Scrum (LeSS).

Scrum Alliance interim CEO Lisa Hershman said, "Recognizing that scaling agility is critical to Transforming the World of Work, and valuing doing so with the simplicity and principles of Scrum, we now seek to present organizations with options for scaling Scrum. Scrum Alliance is very pleased to announce our partnership with LeSS Company."

Co-creator of LeSS Craig Larman said, "LeSS offers a scaling approach that applies the principles, purpose, elements, and elegance of Scrum in a large-scale context, as simply as possible, with a 'barely sufficient' structure that promotes empiricism, learning, and local ownership of ways of working and organizing. We are very happy to partner with Scrum Alliance to help deliver LeSS to the global community."

Scaling agility is critical for Transforming the World of Work, and it touches on key priorities for future Scrum Alliance growth: improving organizational design and reaching senior management. Education and coaching for scaling agility combine to create a major gateway into interesting and influential domains for CSTs, CECs, and others within Scrum Alliance.

"Our collective goal is to provide our training and coaching community with the ability to offer LeSS education and coaching as part of their suite of programs in the very near future," Hershman said. "With this partnership, we hope to expand opportunities to influence the world of work by engaging at more senior management levels and engaging with organizational design, which are both central to scaling."

Founded in 2001, SCRUM ALLIANCE® is the largest, most established and influential professional membership and certification organization in the Agile community. SCRUM ALLIANCE® is a nonprofit association with more than 500,000 certified practitioners worldwide. Its vision is to "Transform the World of Work" with a mission to guide and inspire individuals, leaders, and organizations with practices, principles, and values that create workplaces that are joyful, prosperous, and sustainable. For more information, please visit www.scrumalliance.org.

After a decade of consulting and coaching with LeSS, the LeSS Company was set up in 2014 with the purpose of promoting LeSS, offering certified LeSS training, and supporting LeSS coaching. See www.less.works.