SDVOSB Sought to Provide Construction Services

ERIE, PA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - On Monday, March 27, the Veterans Integrated Service Network #04 (VISN 04) Contracting Office/Erie Veteran Administration Medical Center announced its plans to issue an Invitation for Bid to award a single, firm fixed-price contract for construction services related to the construction of the Renovate 6th Floor East Domiciliary project at the Erie VA Medical Center.

The contractor who receives the contract must complete work within 240 days of receiving the Notice to Proceed. The VA anticipates the contract award to be valued at between $250,000 and $500,000.

All construction must be in compliance with applicable codes, VA policy/standards, and the terms of this contract. The contractor who receives the contract must provide all tools, travel, trades, labor, materials, permits, licenses, and supervision for construction of the Renovate 6th Floor East Domiciliary project. Work includes general construction, alterations, mechanical and electrical work, utility systems, necessary removal of existing structures and construction, and certain other items.

The VA intends to award the contract to a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The relevant North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code for this procurement is 236220, with a small business size standard of $36.5 million in annual receipts for the past three years.

The VA intends to issue its official solicitation on or about April 11, 2017. The VA also intends to conduct a pre-bid conference/site visit one week after posting the solicitation.

Interested and capable contractors can email Donald Kalivoda at donald.kalivoda@va.gov with questions.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, completes the required Registrations on behalf of its clients. It also makes available information about opportunities like this, as well as training on how to locate, research, and respond to opportunities.

We also make available for our clients and for contracting officers our proprietary Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS). Our Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS) gives you in one place instant bid notifications, bid proposal prospecting, and information about government procurement officers. We make this search tool available to clients, as part of our commitment to helping each and every USFCR client succeed and thrive as a government contractor.

For contracting officers, the AFPDS gives them in one place access to a database of available contractors and also a place to post information about opportunities. Contracting officers get free access to AFPDS. We also provide interested contracting officers a list of contractors who may be able to provide a service and/or product that they need.

USFCR also helps qualifying businesses complete the paperwork necessary to be certified as an SDVOSB.

For more information, to get started with a SAM registration, or to learn more about how US Federal Contractor Registration can help your business succeed, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.